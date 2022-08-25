Drillers Update: Justin Yurchak's RBI single in ninth lifts Tulsa to road victory at Arkansas

Friday

Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Arkansas Travelers at Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock, Arkansas

TV/Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Tulsa, TBD; Arkansas, Emerson Hancock (5-4, 3.03 ERA).

Season series: Arkansas leads 8-7

Next home game: 7:05 p.m. Aug. 30 vs. NW Arkansas ($2 Tuesday)

Thursday's game

Justin Yurchak hit a run-scoring single in the top of the ninth inning as the Tulsa Drillers held on for a 4-3 win over Arkansas on Thursday night at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

Buddy Reed, who went 3-for-4 at the plate in the game, led off the ninth with a single. Kody Hoese followed with a walk, but then Ryan Ward popped out and Leonel Valera struck out. Yurchak came through with a single to right field to score Reed and give the Drillers the lead.

Nick Robertson pitched the bottom of the ninth for Tulsa, giving up a pair of singles before striking out Kaden Polcovich for the final out to pick up his seventh save of the season.

Reed had a busy night on the base paths. In the fifth he doubled to left with one out, then stole third as Hoese struck out, and scored on a throwing error by the Travelers' catcher for the first run of the game. Reed stole three bases on the night.

Tulsa added to its lead in the sixth as Brandon Lewis was hit by a pitch with two out, Ryan January was hit by a pitch, and Kenneth Betancourt singled to center, scoring Lewis.

Arkansas bounced back to tie the game at 2-2 with two runs in the bottom of the seventh, but Lewis hit a solo home run to center leading off the eighth to put Tulsa back in front. The Travelers answered quickly as Patrick Frick homered to left with two out in the bottom of the inning to tie things up again.

TULSA 4, ARKANSAS 3

Tulsa;000;011;011;—;4;7;1

Arkansas;000;000;210;—;3;7;1

Frasso, Cantleberry (3), Ramirez (4), Varland (7), Zuniga (8), Robertson (9) and January; Miller, Kuhn (5), Onyshko (6), Shipley (6), Campbell (8), Kober (9) and Sheffler. W: Zuniga (3-2). L: Kober (4-1). Save: Robertson (7). HR: TUL, Lewis (19); ARK, Frick (1) RBI: TUL, Lewis (55), Betancourt (3), Yurchak (39); ARK, Frick (21), DeLoach (57), Scheiner (83). LOB: Tulsa 12, Arkansas 12. T: 3:04. A: 4,147.

— Staff reports