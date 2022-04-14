Drillers update: Justin Yurchak continues torrid hitting in Tulsa

Friday

Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles at ONEOK Field

TV/Radio: KRSU-TV, KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Amarillo, RHP Slade Cecconi (0-0, 2.25 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Clayton Beeter (0-0, 3.38 ERA).

Promotions: Fireworks/Jackie Robinson Night — After the game will be the first of this season’s 22 fireworks shows. On the 75th anniversary of Robinson’s major league debut, all Drillers players will wear No. 42. In addition, highlights of Robinson’s career will be shown on the video board during the fireworks show.

On deck: 4:30 p.m. Saturday doubleheader vs. Amarillo (Drillers ¼-zip short-sleeved pullover giveaway)

Driller bits

Home, sweet home: Tulsa’s Justin Yurchak is hitting .456 in his first 15 games at ONEOK Field dating back to last August. On Wednesday, he went 3-for-5 with two RBIs in Tulsa’s 13-11 win over Amarillo. Yurchak had a RBI single in his first at-bat Thursday and later added a RBI double. Yurchak led the minors in hitting last season.

Strong relief: Tulsa reliever Tanner Dodson pitched two shutout innings in his ONEOK Field debut Thursday. Dodson was a combined 5-2 with a 3.20 ERA in 37 appearances last season at Double-A Montgomery and High-A Bowling Green. He was acquired last month by the Los Angeles Dodgers from Tampa Bay for former Drillers outfielder Luke Raley. Dodson also was an outfielder when he started his pro career in 2018.

Battle of the Razorbacks: Former University of Arkansas teammates — Tulsa reliever Zack Plunkett and Amarillo outfielder Dominic Fletcher — faced each other Thursday. Plunkett won that matchup as Fletcher grounded out.

New positions: Drillers infielder Kody Hoese was used at shortstop for only the second time in his pro career Thursday night. In addition, Jeren Kendall was used in left field on Tuesday for only the second time in his two seasons with the Drillers.

Family ties: Amarillo infielder Drew Stankiewicz’s father Andy was a major league infielder from 1992-98. Andy Stankiewicz is in his 11th season as a college head coach at Grand Canyon.

Thursday’s lineups: Amarillo — 1, Corbin Carroll, DH (AB-R-H-BI, 3-2-2-0); 2, Dominic Fletcher, CF (4-1-1-1); 3, Dominic Canzone, LF (5-1-2-3); 4, Leandro Cedeno, 1B (5-0-0-1); 5, Ti’Quan Forbes, 3B (3-0-0-0); 6, Juan Centeno, C (4-0-1-1); 7, Nick Dalesandro, RF (4-1-2-2); 8, Dairon Cuevas, 2B (4-0-0-0); 9, Drew Stankiewwicz, SS (3-1-1-0).

Tulsa — 1, James Outman, RF (4-0-0-0); 2, Michael Busch, 2B (4-2-2-0); 3, Andy Pages, DH (3-0-0-1); 4, Justin Yurchak, 1B (5-0-2-2); 5, Hunter Feduccia, C (2-0-0-0), Carson Taylor, C (1-0-0-0); 6, Ryan Ward, LF (4-1-1-1); 7, Brandon Lewis, 3B (4-0-1-0); 8, Kody Hoese, SS (4-1-1-0); 9, Jeren Kendall, CF (4-0-1-0).

