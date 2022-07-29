Drillers update: Jonny DeLuca's walk-off homer completes comeback win over Travelers

Saturday

Up next: 7:05 p.m. vs. Arkansas Travelers at ONEOK Field

TV/Radio: KRSU-TV, KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Arkansas, RHP Taylor Dollard (9-2, 1.54 ERA); Tulsa, Kyle Hurt (0-1, 9.28 ERA). Dollard has a whopping 2.10 lead over Wichita’s Louie Varland, who ranks second among Texas League qualifying pitchers in the ERA category.

Season series: Tied 5-5

Promotions: Fireworks/Backpacks — The first 1,000 kids, ages 14 and younger, who enter either the Oil Derrick, Union Home Mortgage or the Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood gates will receive Drillers backpacks. There will be a fireworks show after the game. Mascot Mania — Drillers mascot Hornsby will be joined by Victor E. Green from the Dallas Stars, Rumble and Air Rumble from the Oklahoma City Thunder, Burnie from the Miami Heat, Sluggerrr from the Kansas City Royals, KC Wolf from the Kansas City Chiefs, Boomer and Sooner from the University of Oklahoma, and many other local mascots.

On deck: 1:05 p.m. Sunday vs. Arkansas (Family Funday/Christmas in July)

Driller Bits

Rare start: Jonny DeLuca lined a two-run, walk-off homer in the ninth inning to give the Drillers a 7-6 victory over the Arkansas Travelers on Friday night at ONEOK Field.

DeLuca's opposite-field blast over the right-field wall drove in Buddy Reed, who lined a leadoff single off Dan Styffeler (1-3). Reed, in his Drillers debut, tied the game with a pinch-hit, two-run homer in the sixth.

"He was our sparkplug tonight," Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said.

Jordan Leasure (2-1), who has allowed only one run his past 19 outings, pitched two scoreless innings to pick up his second win of the series that Tulsa leads 3-1 with two games remaining.

Tulsa lefty Alex Gamboa (9-0), tied for the Texas League wins lead, made only his second start of the season Friday. He only needed 35 pitches over the first three shutout innings, but delivered 31 in the fourth inning although he gave up only one run. Clayton Beeter, who inherited a 3-1 lead in relief of Gamboa to start the fifth as he looked for his first pro win, gave up Jake Scheiner's grand slam. Beeter had the unusual line of three strikeouts in two-third of an inning.

Devin Mann was another Drillers hitting standout with a first-inning sacrifice fly, a third-inning RBI double and a sixth-inning double ahead of Reed's homer.

Web gem: Edmond native and former Oklahoma state second baseman Kaden Polcovich’s diving catch robbed Tulsa’s Ryan Ward of a RBI hit in the second inning Friday, drawing a good ovation from the crowd.

Friday

DRILLERS 7, TRAVELERS 5

Arkansas;000;140;000;—;5;11;0

Tulsa;201;002;002;—;7;10;1

Kolek, Onyshko (6), Arias (7), Shipley (8), Stryffeler (9) and Anchia; Gamboa, Beeter (5), Curtis (5), Martinez (7), Leasure (8) and Taylor. W: Leasure (2-1). L: Stryffeler (1-3). HR: Arkansas, Scheiner (11); Tulsa, Reed (1), DeLuca (6). RBI: Arkansas, Scheiner 4 (60), Scheffler (20); Tulsa, Mann 2 (32), DeLuca 2 (14), Reed 2 (2). E: Tulsa, Joese (4). LOB: Arkansas 13; Tulsa 7. T: 2:55. A: 7,242.

Friday’s lineups: Arkansas — 1, Zach DeLoach, RF (AB-R-H-BI, 3-1-1-0); 2, Kaden Polcovich, 2B (5-0-1-0); 3, Jack Larsen, LF (4-1-1-0); 4, Jake Scheiner, 1B (5-2-2-4); 5, Cade Marlowe, CF (5-0-1-0); 6, Riley Unroe, 3B (5-0-0-0); 7, Matt Scheffler, DH (4-0-2-1); 8, Jake Anchia, C (5-0-2-0); 9, Patrick Frick, SS (4-1-1-0).

Tulsa — 1, Jonny DeLuca, CF (4-2-2-2); 2, Ryan Ward, LF (4-1-1-0); 3, Andy Pages, DH (4-0-0-0); 4, Kody Hoese, 3B (2-1-1-0); 5, Carson Taylor, C (4-0-1-0); 6, Devin Mann, 2B (3-1-2-2); 7, Brandon Lewis, 1B (3-0-0-0); 8, Leonel Valera, SS (4-0-1-0); 9, Jeren Kendall, DH (2-0-0-0), Buddy Reed PH/DH (2-2-2--2).