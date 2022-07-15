Drillers update: Jonny DeLuca, Ryan Ward spark Tulsa offense in 6-4 victory

Saturday

Up next: 6:35 p.m. Tulsa vs. Springfield Cardinals at Hammons Field, Springfield, Missouri

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Tulsa, TBD; Springfield, Edgar Escobar (5-5, 6.92)

Season series: Series tied 8-8

Next home game: 7:05 p.m. July 22 vs. Wichita (fireworks)

Friday's game

Tulsa scored in each of the first three innings and made it hold up as the Drillers earned a 6-4 win over Springfield on Friday night at Hammons Field in Springfield, Missouri.

Tulsa quickly jumped in front as center fielder Jonny DeLuca led off the game with a triple to right field and scored when Ryan Ward followed with a single. The Drillers then loaded the bases as Andy Pages and Justin Yuchak walked. Catcher Carson Taylor's single to center sent Ward and Pages across home plate for a 3-0 lead, but the outburst fizzled on a strike out and a double play.

The first two Driller batters in the second inning struck out, but DeLuca singled to right and Ward hit a ball over the fence in left-center to push the Tulsa lead to 5-0. DeLuca is hitting .310 in nine games with the Drillers this season, including a double, two triples and three home runs.

The Drillers added their final run in the top of the third as Devin Mann singled with one out, advanced to third on a double to right by Brandon Lewis, and scored on Abiatal Avelino's sacrifice fly to center.

Springfield finally got on the board in the bottom of the third on Matt Koperniak's two-run single. The Cardinals completed their scoring in the seventh as Jonah Davis and Mike Antico had back-to-back doubles for one run, and Antico later scored on a double play.

Neither starting pitcher made it past the third inning. The Springfield bullpen shut out the Drillers on one hit over the final six innings, striking out 10. Alec Gamboa, who took over for Tulsa starter Clayton Beeter to start the fourth inning, lasted 3⅓ innings and picked up the win to improve to 8-0 on the season. Guillermo Zuniga pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning, including a pair of strike outs, to earn his ninth save.

TULSA 6, SPRINGFIELD 4

Tulsa;321;000;000;—;6;9;1

Springfield;002;000;200;—;4;9;1

Beeter, Gamboa (4), Hernandez (7), Zuniga (9) and Betts; Lunn, YaSenka (4), Roach (7) and Antonini. W: Gamboa (8-0). L: Lunn (2-5). SAVE: Zuniga (9). HR: TUL, Ward (21). RBI: Avalino (6), Taylor 2 (16), Ward 3 (54); SPG, Antico (9), Koperniak 2 (32). SB: TUL, Deluca (2). LOB: TUL 6, SPG 8. T: 2:54. A: 4,504.

