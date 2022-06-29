Drillers update: James Outman, Hunter Feduccia move up to OKC

Thursday

Up next: 7:05 p.m. Tulsa vs. Arkansas Travelers at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Arkansas, RHP Connor Jones (4-5, 4.59 ERA); Tulsa, TBA. Jones has tossed a seven-inning no-hitter this season.

Season series: Travelers lead 2-0

Promotions: Thirsty Thursday — Miller Lite, Coors Light and soft drinks will be on sale for $2 per serving in the left and right field concourses. Also, Corona Seltzers will be $3 each. Bucket Caps — The first 1,000 fans to enter through the Union Home Mortgage, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood gates will receive a patriotic-themed, Drillers bucket hat.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Friday vs. Arkansas (Fireworks, Mystery Baseballs, Stars and Stripes Cap Auction, OBI Blood Drive)

Driller bits

Roster move: Drillers outfielder James Outman and catcher Hunter Feduccia were promoted Wednesday to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Outman was batting .295 with 16 homers and 45 RBIs. He is among the top-five in five Texas League hitting categories, and in a rarity in this era of pro baseball played in all 68 games.

“That was his goal, to play in every game,” Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. “He never felt fatigued, he keeps his body in great shape and eats properly. He never felt like he needed a day off. A well-deserved move to Triple-A. He did what he was supposed to do.”

Feduccia was batting .236 with eight homers and 26 RBIs. Tulsa activated third baseman Kody Hoese after a month on the injured list. Hoese is batting .281 with three homers and 21 RBIs for Tulsa. He went 3-for-10 with a homer in his rehab stint in the Arizona Complex League. The Drillers also received catcher Ryan January from High-A Great Lakes. January was batting .206 with five homers and 21 RBIs.

Pitching debut: Drillers infielder Abiatal Avelino made his pro pitching debut in his 10th season Tuesday. Avelino retired two of the three Arkansas batters he faced.

Power surge: Justin Yurchak’s first two homers for Tulsa this season came in consecutive home games — nine days apart on June 19 and June 28.

Wild streak: The Drillers’ 13 walks issued Tuesday were their most since giving up 15 against El Paso on July 27, 1994.

Wednesday’s lineups: Arkansas — 1, Kaden Polcovich, 2B (AB-R-H-BI, 5-0-1-0); 2, Joe Rizzo, 3B (5-2-2-0); 3, Jack Larsen, RF (5-1-1-0); 4, Jake Scheiner, 1B (3-2-0-1); 5, Zach DeLoach, DH (3-1-1-1); 6, Cade Marlowe, CF (3-0-3-3); 7, Patrick Frick, SS (4-0-0-0); 8, Matt Scheffler, C (4-1-1-0); 9, Tanner Kirwer, LF (4-0-1-0).

Tulsa — 1, Abiatal Avelino, 3B (4-0-1-0); 2, Carson Taylor, C (4-1-1-0); 3, Ryan Ward, LF (3-0-0-0); 4, Andy Pages, RF (4-1-1-0); 5, Justin Yurchak, DH (4-0-2-2); 6, Devin Mann, 2B (4-0-1-0); 7, Brandon Lewis, 1B (4-0-0-0); 8, Jeren Kendall, CF (3-1-0-0); 9, Leonel Valera, SS (4-0-1-0).

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

