Drillers update: James Outman, Drillers finally break through against San Antonio

Saturday

Up next: Tulsa Drillers at San Antonio Missions, 7:05 p.m., at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium in San Antonio

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Tulsa, TBD San Antonio, TBD

Season series: Missions lead 3-1

Next home game: 7:05 p.m. June 7 vs. NW Arkansas ($2 Tuesday)

Friday’s game

Tulsa’s James Outman opened the scoring with his 13th home run on the season, a two-run blast in the third inning, and the Drillers were never headed as they defeated San Antonio 8-4 on Friday night at Nelson Wolff Municipal Stadium in San Antonio.

Outman’s homer to right center scored Chris Betts and put Tulsa ahead 2-0.

He also was part of a five-run Tulsa rally in the fifth as he hit a run-scoring single to center, sending Leonel Valera to the plate for a 3-0 lead. Jacob Amaya followed with a single to right, scoring Betts, and Devin Mann doubled to right, scoring Outman. Amaya then crossed the plate on Ryan Ward’s grounder, and Carson Taylor capped the outburst with a single to score Mann.

San Antonio broke through against Tulsa starter Bobby Miller in the bottom of the inning. Miller had shut out the Missions through the first four frames, but Korry Howell had a run-scoring double in the fifth and came home on a single by Chandler Seagle to cut the Tulsa lead to 7-2.

Tulsa added a run in the eighth on an RBI groundout by Amaya, but the Missions put together four hits in the eighth as they scored twice to pull within 8-4. The Drillers ended the rally, however, when right fielder Andy Pages caught a fly ball and then doubled up Juan Fernandez at first base.

Miller (2-1) left after pitching 52/3 innings, giving up two runs on five hits and striking out four. He threw 87 pitches.

DRILLERS 8, MISSIONS 4

Tulsa 002 050 010 — 8 9 1

San Antonio 000 020 020 — 4 11 1

Miller, Adames (6), Zuniga (8), Leasure (9) and Betts Bachar, Henry (4), Watson (5), Kopps (8) and Seagle. W: Miller (2-1). L: Bachar (0-1). HR: TUL, Outman (13). RBI: TUL, Amaya 2 (26), Mann (15), Outman 2 (32), Taylor (12), Ward (34), SA, Howell (15), Seagle (12), Milone (6), Rodriguez (33). LOB: TUL 8, SA 0. DP: TUL 1, SA 0. T: 2:53. A: 5,157.

— From staff reports