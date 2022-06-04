Drillers update: Drillers' Saturday matchup in San Antonio postponed

Sunday
Up next: Tulsa Drillers at San Antonio Missions, 2:05 p.m., at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium in San Antonio
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Probable pitchers: Tulsa, Gavin Stone (1-1, 0.56 ERA), San Antonio, TBD
Season series: Missions lead 3-1
Next home game: 7:05 p.m. Tuesday vs. NW Arkansas ($2 Tuesday)
Saturday’s game
The Tulsa Drillers’ scheduled Saturday matchup against the San Antonio Missions at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium in San Antonio was postponed in adherence to Minor League Baseball’s health and safety protocols due to health issues within the San Antonio roster. The Drillers said a decision on the status of Sunday’s game will be announced later.
— From staff reports