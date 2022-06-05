 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TULSA DRILLERS UPDATE

Drillers update: Drillers game postponed Sunday in San Antonio

  • Updated
  • 0

Tuesday

Up next: 7:05 p.m. Tuesday vs. NW Arkansas ($2 Tuesday)

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Tulsa, Gavin Stone (1-1, 0.56 ERA), NW Arkansas, TBD

Season series: First matchup this season

Sunday’s game

The Tulsa Drillers’ scheduled Sunday matchup against the San Antonio Missions at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium in San Antonio was postponed due to Minor League Baseball’s health and safety protocols. The cancellation came after Saturday’s game was postponed due to health issues within the San Antonio roster. Sunday’s game was scheduled to be the final regular season meeting between the two teams. The Drillers said no decision has been made on whether the two games will be made up. Tuesday’s game at ONEOK Field against Northwest Arkansas remains scheduled as planned.

People are also reading…

— From staff reports

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ryan Fitzpatrick in talks for Thursday Night Football deal after announcing retirement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert