Drillers update: Drillers game postponed Sunday in San Antonio

Tuesday

Sunday’s game

The Tulsa Drillers’ scheduled Sunday matchup against the San Antonio Missions at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium in San Antonio was postponed due to Minor League Baseball’s health and safety protocols. The cancellation came after Saturday’s game was postponed due to health issues within the San Antonio roster. Sunday’s game was scheduled to be the final regular season meeting between the two teams. The Drillers said no decision has been made on whether the two games will be made up. Tuesday’s game at ONEOK Field against Northwest Arkansas remains scheduled as planned.