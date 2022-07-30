Drillers update: Dodgers promote James Outman for major league debut; Travs ace shuts down Tulsa again

Sunday

Up next: 1:05 p.m. vs. Arkansas Travelers at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Arkansas, TBA; Tulsa, Opener/Gavin Stone (5-3, 1.53 ERA). The Travelers were scheduled to start Levi Stoudt, who had allowed one run over six innings in each of his two starts during the past month at ONEOK Field. But Seattle traded Stoudt to Cincinnati on Friday night as part of the Luis Castillo deal.

Season series: Travelers lead 6-5

Promotions: Family Funday/Christmas in July — All kids, 14 and younger, will receive a coupon for a free hot dog, Hiland milk, a fruit cup and an ice cream treat. Before the game, all kids are invited to come on the field for a game of catch. The Union Home Mortgage First Base Gate will open for participants at 11:30 a.m. In addition, kids are invited to run the bases after the game. The first 500 kids who enter through the UHM, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood entrances will receive a Drillers Christmas stocking. Also, Christmas will be celebrated with Santa at the ballpark along with Christmas music, movie clips and games.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Aug. 9 vs. Midland ($2 Tuesday)

Driller Bits

Saturday's recap: Taylor Dollard became the Texas League's first 10-game winner since 2018 as he pitched seven innings and combined with Scott Boches on a four-hitter in the Travelers' 7-2 win over the Drillers on Saturday night at ONEOK Field.

Dollard (10-2) retired the first 12 Drillers hitters. He walked one and struck out five as he threw 61 of 91 pitches for strikes. It was a near identical effort as his win June 29 in Tulsa when he also allowed two runs on four hits over seven innings.

Tulsa starter Kyle Hurt had his fourth rough outing in five appearances since joining the Drillers (52-41 overall, 12-14 second half). Hurt allowed six runs in four innings, walked three and struck out five as he threw 51 of 88 pitches for strikes.

Arkansas' Jake Scheiner opened the scoring with a RBI double in the first inning and belted a two-run homer in the fourth. He has two homers and seven RBIs in the past two games against Tulsa. Zach DeLoach had a two-run single in the second. The Travelers (46-49, 10-16) won for only the third time in the past 15 games.

Devin Mann's sixth-inning homer was the highlight for Tulsa.

Outman promoted: Outfielder James Outman, whose first 68 games this season were with Tulsa before moving up to Triple-A Oklahoma City, was recalled Saturday by the Los Angeles Dodgers to make his major league debut. Outman is batting a combined .279 with 21 homers and 69 RBIs.

Roster move: Drillers lefty reliever Austin Drury was released Saturday by the Dodgers. Drury was 4-1 with a 4.34 ERA in 28 appearances this season. He had allowed runs in his last six outings and issued four consecutive walks in Wednesday's loss. Last year, he was 3-1 with a 4.53 ERA in 20 games for Tulsa.

Gibbens returns: Tulsa's Cameron Gibbens pitched Saturday for the first time since July 3 and recorded a scoreless inning with two walks and two strikeouts.

Rare start: Drillers infielder Abiatal Avelino was in the starting lineup Saturday for only the third time in the past two weeks.

Saturday

TRAVELERS 7, DRILLERS 2

Arkansas;130;210;000;—;7;7;1

Tulsa;000;011;000;—;2;4;1

Dollard, Boches (8) and Scheffler; Hurt, Malisheski (5), Varland (6), Gibbens (8), Martinez (9) and Taylor. W: Dollard (10-2). L: Hurt (0-2). HR: Arkansas, Scheiner (12); Tulsa, Mann (10). RBI: Arkansas, Scheiner 3 (63), DeLoach 2 (47), Kirwer (21). Tulsa, Mann (33), Taylor (19). E: Arkansas, Kirwer (1); Tulsa, Lewis (9). LOB: Arkansas 11, Tulsa 5. T: 2:35. A: 6,588.

Saturday’s lineups: Arkansas — 1, Zach DeLoach, RF (AB-R-H-BI, 4-1-1-2); 2, Kaden Polcovich, 2B (3-0-0-0); 3, Jack Larsen, DH (4-2-1-0); 4, Jake Scheiner, 1B (4-1-2-3); 5, Cade Marlowe, CF (3-0-1-0); 6, Riley Unroe, SS (3-1-0-0); 7, Matt Scheffler, C (4-1-0-0); 8, Connor Hoover, 3B (5-1-1-0); 9, Tanner Kirwer, LF (4-0-1-1).

Tulsa — 1, Devin Mann, 2B (3-1-1-1); 2, Ryan Ward, LF (4-0-0-0); 3, Jonny DeLuca, RF (3-0-0-0); 4, Brandon Lewis, 1B (4-1-1-0); 5, Kody Hoese, 3B (3-0-1-0); 6, Carson Taylor, C (4-0-1-1); 7, Leonel Valera, DH (4-0-0-0); 8, Buddy Reed, CF (3-0-0-0); 9, Abiatal Avelino, SS (3-0-0-0).

-- Barry Lewis, Tulsa World