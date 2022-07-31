Drillers update: Devin Mann moves up to OKC; James Outman homers in MLB debut

Tuesday

Up next: 7:05 p.m. vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals at Arvest Ballpark, Springdale, Arkansas

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Tulsa, LHP John Rooney (4-3, 4.30 ERA); NW Arkansas, TBA;

Season series: Naturals lead 7-5

Next home game: 7:05 p.m. Aug. 9 vs. Midland ($2 Tuesday)

Driller Bits

Roster move: Drillers second baseman Devin Mann was promoted to Triple-A Oklahoma City after Sunday's 16-3 win over Arkansas. Mann belted a two-run homer that capped a strong July as he batted .309 with three homers and 11 RBIs during the month. Overall, he was batting .267 with 11 homers and 35 RBIs in his second Drillers season.

"He didn't get to play a lot early this year because Michael Busch was here, but he never pouted, never hung his head and he kept getting better, " Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. "He earned the right to go up and he's going to get his chance. It's a really neat feeling to see where he started and where he is now. He worked his tail off, great for Devin."

Outman's debut: Former Tulsa outfielder James Outman, who helped the Drillers win a first-half title this season, homered for the Los Angeles Dodgers in his first major league at-bat Sunday at Colorado. Outman went 3-for-4 with three RBIs in a 7-3 victory. Hennessey got a look at the homer during a between-innings break in the Drillers game.

"Another Driller in the big leagues helping our big league team, it's a great day," Hennessey said.

On the mound: Drillers reliever Jose Hernandez opened Sunday's game and recorded four outs on only nine pitches. Gavin Stone (6-3) followed and didn't allow an earned run in 5 1/3 innings as he dropped his ERA to 1.40. Stone's first 11 Drillers outings were starts. When Stone didn't start, it sparked a lot of speculation on Twitter regarding a trade, but it was all part of the Dodgers' normal development plan as they prepare pitchers for all situations.

"We do it because when Stone gets up there in LA, it's not his first time experiencing that," Hennessey said about Stone being used as a reliever and coming in during an inning.

Both times that Hernandez has been used as a closer, the Drillers have matched their season-high with 16 runs.

Rare sight: Jonny DeLuca's sacrifice bunt in the third inning Sunday was the Drillers' first of the season.

Position shift: Tulsa's Ryan Ward, who leads the Texas League with 24 homer, started at first base Sunday for only the second time this season. He has primarily been used a left fielder.

-- Barry Lewis, Tulsa World