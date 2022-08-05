Drillers update: Brandon Lewis hits grand slam in 8th as Tulsa rallies for 12-9 win

Saturday

Up next: 6:05 p.m. Tulsa vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals at Arvest Ballpark, Springdale, Arkansas

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Tulsa, Gavin Stone (6-3, 1.40 ERA); Northwest Arkansas, Alec Marsh (1-10, 8.01 ERA).

Season series: Naturals lead 9-7

Next home game: 7:05 p.m. Aug. 9 vs. Midland ($2 Tuesday)

Friday's game

Brandon Lewis hit a go-ahead grand slam in the top of the eighth inning as the Tulsa Drillers rallied for a wild 12-9 win over Northwest Arkansas on Friday night at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas.

Tulsa trailed 9-8 going into the eighth, but Buddy Reed reached on an infield single to third and advanced on a sacrifice bunt by Jonny DeLuca. After Ryan Ward walked, he and Reed pulled off a double steal, putting runners at second and third. Kody Hoese later walked to load the bases with two outs, and Lewis homered to left, giving Tulsa a 12-9 lead.

Reed finished the game with six RBI, as did Northwest Arkansas' CJ Alexander.

Drillers starter Kyle Hurt was wild at the start, walking the first three batters he faced before getting a strike out. Alexander then hit a two-run double for the Naturals. Hurt walked another batter to load the bases again before being replaced by Cole Percival, who threw back-to-back wild pitches to allow two more runners to score and put the Naturals ahead 4-0.

Alexander hit a three-run homer in the second inning after Drillers pitchers gave up a single and three more walks. Catcher Chris Betts helped Tulsa limit the damage by throwing out two runners trying to steal second in the inning.

Tulsa began to dig out of the 7-0 hole as Reed opened the third inning with a homer. Andy Pages then walked with two out before Hoese singled to right. Lewis brought both of them home with a line-drive double to left, and he scored on a double by Leonel Valera. Abiatal Avelino drove him in with a single to center, and Tulsa had cut the deficit to 7-5.

Tulsa tied the game in the fourth on a double by Ward and a two-run homer by Pages. The Drillers pulled ahead for an 8-7 lead in the fifth as Valera doubled and came around to score on an error.

Two walks and a hit-batsman loaded the bases with no outs in the sixth inning for Northwest Arkansas. A wild pitch allowed one run to score, and then Alexander put the Naturals ahead with a sacrifice fly.

Northwest Arkansas had only five hits in the game, but Tulsa pitchers walked 13 batters and hit two more. Keegan Curtis and Abiatal Avelino managed to shut out the Naturals on one hit over the final three innings, with Curtis picking up the win and Avelino the two-inning save.

DRILLERS 12, NATURALS 9

Tulsa;005;210;040;--;12;14;1

NW Arkansas;430;002;000;--;9;5;1

Hurt, Percival (1), Zuniga (2), Leasure (4), Gibbens (6), Curtis (7), Avelino (8) and Betts; Veneziano, Pennington (6), Del Rosario (8) and Porter. W: Curtis (3-4). L: Pennington (4-3). Save: Avelino (1). HR: TUL, Reed (2), Pages (19), Lewis (14); NWA, Alexander (4). RBI: TUL, Avelino (9), Lewis 6 (41), Pages 2 (59), Reed (3), Valera (25); NWA, Alexander 6 (17). E: TUL, Gibbens (1); NWS, Means (10). LOB: TUL, 8; NWA, 10. T: 3:04. A: 3,946.

— From Staff Reports