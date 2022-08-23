Drillers update: Brandon Lewis has 3 RBIs but Tulsa drops series opener at Arkansas

Wednesday

Up next: 6:35 p.m., Tulsa vs. Arkansas Travelers at Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock, Arkansas

TV/Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Tulsa, Kyle Hurt (1-2, 8.34 ERA); Arkansas, Prelander Berroa (1-1, 3.77 ERA).

Season series: Arkansas leads 7-6

Next home game: 7:05 p.m. Aug. 30 vs. NW Arkansas ($2 Tuesday)

Tuesday's game

Brandon Lewis drove in three runs but it wasn't enough as Tulsa fell 6-3 in the opener of a six-game series at Arkansas on Tuesday night at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

Lewis hit a solo home run in the top of the third to put the Drillers ahead 1-0, but the Naturals bounced back in the bottom of the inning. Joe Rizzo hit a two-run homer off Tulsa starting pitcher Lael Lockhart, Cade Marlowe had an RBI single and Kaden Polcovich lined a run-scoring double to left to put Arkansas in front 4-1.

Neither team could score again until the seventh, when Tulsa's Justin Yurchak had a one-out single, Andy Pages walked, and Carson Taylor walked with two outs to load the bases against Naturals starter Taylor Dollard. Lewis then lined a double to left, scoring Yurchak and Pages and cutting the Drillers' deficit to 4-3.

Braden Taylor relieved Dollard and hit Abiatal Avelino with a pitch to load the bases again, but Jeren Kendall struck out the end the threat.

Arkansas then regained its three-run lead in the bottom of the inning as Zach DeLoach hit a two-out, two-run homer.

Dollard (13-2) picked up the win, allowing three earned runs on three hits in 6⅔ innings, striking out eight. Lockhart (1-1) took the loss for Tulsa, allowing four earned runs in three innings.

ARKANSAS 6, TULSA 3

Tulsa;001;000;200;--;3;4;2

Arkansas;004;000;20X;--;6;8;0

Lockhart, Hurt (4), Cantleberry (8) and Taylor; Dollard, Shipley (7), Then (8), Kober (9) and Sheffler. W: Dollard (13-2). L: Lockhart (1-1). Save: Kober (4). HR: TUL, Lewis (18); ARK, Rizzo (18), DeLoach (11). RBI: TUL, Lewis 3 (53); ARK, DeLoach 2 (54), Polcovich (46), Rizzo 2 (48). LOB: Tulsa 6, Arkansas 9. T: 2:32. A: 2,849.

— Staff reports