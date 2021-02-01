Drillers, Greenwood Chamber partner on a Jackie Robinson mural project

The Tulsa Drillers and Greenwood Chamber of Commerce announced a plan to a Jackie Robinson mural beyond the left-field concourse at ONEOK Field.

Measuring 26 feet by 40 feet, the mural pays tribute to Robinson, the former Brooklyn Dodgers great who in 1947 broke baseball’s color barrier.

Painted onto the brick wall of the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce West Building, the Robinson art piece will be located only a few steps from the Osage Casino Greenwood Entrance at the northeast corner of ONEOK Field.

The Drillers’ goals, according to a press release, were to “increase traffic through the Greenwood District on game days, as well as when the team is on the road, while also beautifying the space.”

The mural will be visible throughout ONEOK Field and can be publicly accessed at any time.

“We have always looked for ways to increase our association with the Greenwood Chamber, and we thought a tribute to Mr. Robinson would be a great addition,” said Mike Melega, the Drillers’ president and general manager. “He did so much for our country and the game of baseball, and with us being an affiliate of the World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers, it made for a perfect fit."