Drillers, Greenwood Chamber partner on a Jackie Robinson mural project

The Tulsa Drillers and Greenwood Chamber of Commerce announced a plan to a Jackie Robinson mural beyond the left-field concourse at ONEOK Field.
Measuring 26 feet by 40 feet, the mural pays tribute to Robinson, the former Brooklyn Dodgers great who in 1947 broke baseball’s color barrier.
Painted onto the brick wall of the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce West Building, the Robinson art piece will be located only a few steps from the Osage Casino Greenwood Entrance at the northeast corner of ONEOK Field.
The Drillers’ goals, according to a press release, were to “increase traffic through the Greenwood District on game days, as well as when the team is on the road, while also beautifying the space.”
The mural will be visible throughout ONEOK Field and can be publicly accessed at any time.
“We have always looked for ways to increase our association with the Greenwood Chamber, and we thought a tribute to Mr. Robinson would be a great addition,” said Mike Melega, the Drillers’ president and general manager. “He did so much for our country and the game of baseball, and with us being an affiliate of the World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers, it made for a perfect fit."
Said Greenwood Chamber of Commerce President Freeman Culver: “It is important to continue to honor the memories of Jackie Robinson, Hank Aaron, Ada Lois Sipuel and others that paved the way for the United States to distance itself from its dark past of racial segregation.
“What better place to house the Jackie Robinson mural than the back of the Neeley and Vaden Building, also called the Greenwood Chamber West Building. There are people who live in Tulsa today who have no idea or knowledge of the historical significance of the 100 N. Block of Greenwood Avenue.
“This mural will expose the Greenwood District to residents and businesses who do not know much about Deep Greenwood,” Culver added. “We are excited to partner with the Tulsa Drillers on this endeavor.”
The mural design is a collaboration of Tulsa-born artist Chris “Sker” Rogers and Denver-based artist Thomas “Detour” Evans.
Rogers was the project manager for the Black Wall Street in Greenwood Tulsa, and he created the “Welcome to Greenwood” mural. He has also done artwork for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Guthrie Green, Booker T. Washington High School and American Idol TV show.
The Robinson mural is planned to be completed in time for the start of the Drillers 2021 season and joins other projects being completed in Greenwood this year, including the Greenwood Rising historical center and the Pathway to Hope in this 100-year anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre.