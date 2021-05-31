Drillers carry five-game winning streak into series opener against Naturals

Roster moves: During the weekend, the Drillers had several roster changes. Pitchers Hunter Speer and Eli Serrano were moved to Dodgers extended spring training while pitcher Mark Washington was activated from the injured list. Pitcher Bryan Brickhouse was added after being signed as a free agent by the parent Los Angeles Dodgers. Brickhouse pitched for Northwest Arkansas in 2018-19. Also, infielder Kenny Betancourt was placed on the IL and infielder Clayton Daniel returned from Triple-A Oklahoma City.