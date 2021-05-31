Drillers carry five-game winning streak into series opener against Naturals

Tuesday
Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals at Arvest Ballpark, Springdale, Arkansas
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Probable pitchers: Tulsa, RHP Ryan Pepiot (0-0, 1.17 ERA); NW Arkansas, TBA
Season series: Tied 3-3
Next home game: 7:05 p.m. June 8 vs. Wichita ($2 Tuesday)
Driller bits
Hot streak: The Drillers had an open date Monday after winning the last five in a six-game series at Arkansas. Five Drillers pitchers combined for 16 strikeouts in a 2-1 win Sunday. During the series, Tulsa pitchers produced 88 strikeouts, averaging 14.7 per game. Tulsa pitchers lead Double-A with 285 strikeouts in 24 games. John Rooney struck out nine in 4 2/3 innings Sunday — the second-longest outing by a Tulsa starter this season.
Looking ahead: The Drillers open a six-game series Tuesday at Northwest Arkansas. The Naturals tied a team record with seven homers in a 12-2 win over San Antonio on Sunday. Top Kansas City Royals prospect Bobby Witt Jr. had three homers in the game.
Big homer: Tulsa catcher Juan Zabala's seventh-inning, winning homer came in only his second game above the rookie level.
Roster moves: During the weekend, the Drillers had several roster changes. Pitchers Hunter Speer and Eli Serrano were moved to Dodgers extended spring training while pitcher Mark Washington was activated from the injured list. Pitcher Bryan Brickhouse was added after being signed as a free agent by the parent Los Angeles Dodgers. Brickhouse pitched for Northwest Arkansas in 2018-19. Also, infielder Kenny Betancourt was placed on the IL and infielder Clayton Daniel returned from Triple-A Oklahoma City.
By the numbers: Tulsa's batting averages — Donovan Casey (.309), Carlos Rincon (.280), Michael Busch (.261), Zabala (.250), Ryan Noda (.229), Romer Cuadrado (.211), Jacob Amaya (.200), Jeren Kendall (.176), Hunter Feduccia (.167), Devin Mann (.162), Kody Hoese (.157). Noda leads the team with seven homers and Busch has six. RBI leaders are Noda and Rincon with 16. Pitching wins leaders are Bryan Warzek, Justin Hagenman and Guillermo Zuniga, who are each 3-1.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World