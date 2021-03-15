 Skip to main content
Drillers bring attention to Tulsa Race Massacre centennial with home-uniform patch in May
top story

Drillers bring attention to Tulsa Race Massacre centennial with home-uniform patch in May

Drillerspatch21 (copy)

A special home uniform patch for games in May will help raise awareness of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial.

 Courtesy

During May, the Tulsa Drillers' home uniforms will have a special patch to raise awareness about the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

Drillers officials made the announcement Monday in conjunction with members of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission as they honor the massacre's victims and their families.

"We hope that featuring these patches on our home uniforms will increase awareness of this tragic event in the Greenwood District from 100 years ago," Drillers president/general manager Mike Melega said. "The Historic Greenwood District is an incredible area, and the Drillers are honored to call it our home.”

The Drillers, whose season opens May 4, received permission from Major League Baseball to feature the patch, located above the Drillers logo, on front of their home jerseys.

Later, the jerseys will be auctioned with proceeds going to the Greenwood Rising History Center that is under construction.

Phil Armstrong, project director for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission, said in a press release: “Having this logo on the Tulsa Drillers jerseys gives us the opportunity to enlighten and educate baseball fans who may have thought they were just out for a day at the ballpark.

“We are loading the bases for awareness of Tulsa’s Historic Greenwood District, a history of tragedy and triumph, punctuated by reminders about the indomitable human spirit, in this space the Tulsa Drillers call home.”

Melega added, “We are thankful to Phil Armstrong and the other members of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission for working with us on this opportunity,”

Also during the 2021 season, the Drillers will wear throwback T-Town Clowns jerseys for three games, June 11-13, in honor of this year's Juneteenth celebration. The T-Town Clowns was a popular team that played in Tulsa during the Negro Baseball Leagues era.

Those jerseys will be auctioned with proceeds going to the Lacy Park baseball field renovation project. Lacy Park was the T-Town Clowns' home from 1952-65.

Also on Monday, a large Jackie Robinson mural, added to one of the historic buildings that faces ONEOK Field, was completed. Robinson broke major league baseball's color barrier when he made his debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947.

