Drillers bring attention to Tulsa Race Massacre centennial with home-uniform patch in May

During May, the Tulsa Drillers' home uniforms will have a special patch to raise awareness about the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

Drillers officials made the announcement Monday in conjunction with members of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission as they honor the massacre's victims and their families.

"We hope that featuring these patches on our home uniforms will increase awareness of this tragic event in the Greenwood District from 100 years ago," Drillers president/general manager Mike Melega said. "The Historic Greenwood District is an incredible area, and the Drillers are honored to call it our home.”

The Drillers, whose season opens May 4, received permission from Major League Baseball to feature the patch, located above the Drillers logo, on front of their home jerseys.

Later, the jerseys will be auctioned with proceeds going to the Greenwood Rising History Center that is under construction.