Driller update: Rooney's strong outing helps Tulsa score 3-2 win at NW Arkansas

Saturday

Up next: 7:05 p.m. Tulsa vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals at Arvest Ballpark, Springdale, Arkansas

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Tulsa, Clayton Beeter (0-3, 4.36 ERA); NW Arkansas, Anthony Veneziano (4-5, 7.07 ERA)

Season series: Naturals lead 6-4

Next home game: 7:05 p.m. July 22 vs. Wichita (Fireworks)

Friday’s game

Tulsa starting pitcher John Rooney allowed just two hits over five shutout innings and the Drillers held on for a 3-2 victory over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Friday night at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas.

Tulsa opened the scoring in the first inning as Jeren Kendall scored on a sacrifice fly to right by Brandon Lewis. Catcher Chris Betts added to the lead with a solo homer to center in the top of the fifth, his second of the season.

Northwest Arkansas loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the seventh on an error and two walks by reliever Jose Martinez. However, Keegan Curtis came out of the bullpen and struck out the side to keep Northwest Arkansas off the scoreboard.

The Naturals finally ended the shutout in the eighth as Maikel Garcia reached on an infield single to shortstop and then stole second and third with no outs in the inning. He scored on a groundout to first.

Kendall closed out Tulsa's scoring with his sixth home run of the season, a solo shot in the top of the ninth.

The Naturals added a run in the bottom of the inning on a pair of singles and a sacrifice fly, but Gus Varland struck out Garcia with the tying run at first to end the contest.

Left fielder Ryan Ward had three singles in the game for Tulsa.

TULSA 3; NW ARKANSAS 2

Tulsa;100;010;001;3;9;1

NW Arkansas;000;000;011;2;6;2

Rooney, Martinez (6), Curtis (7), Varland (9) and Betts; Murdock, Klein (7), Dipoto (8) and Cropley. W: Rooney (4-2). L: Murdock (0-4). Save: Varland (1). HR: TUL, Betts (2), Kendall (6). RBI: TUL, Lewis (21), Betts (5), Kendall (16); NWA, Loftin (41), Bewley (9). DP: NWA 2. LOB: TUL 11; NWA 8. T: 2:33. A: 3,681.

— Staff reports