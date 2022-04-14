Diamondbacks' pitching prospect Drey Jameson dominates against Drillers

Some baseball scouts believe Amarillo Sod Poodles right-hander Drey Jameson has the most electric stuff in the Arizona Diamondbacks’ minor league system.

Jameson, a 2019 first-round draft choice who is ranked by Baseball America as the Diamondbacks’ No. 3 pitching prospect and their No. 7 overall, showed his vast potential Thursday night at ONEOK Field.

Jameson allowed three hits and one run over five innings to help the Sod Poodles defeat the Tulsa Drillers 7-4.

Dominic Canzone’s two-run double and Nick Dalesandro’s two-run homer were the offensive highlights for the Sod Poodles (3-3), who have won two of the first three in the six-game series against the Drillers (4-2). Canzone went 2-for-5 with three RBIs as he raised his batting average to .476.

The Drillers, who had been down 7-2, made it exciting in the ninth against Sod Poodles closer Junior Garcia. Ryan Ward led off with a homer over the right-center wall. Kody Hoese’s single, a walk and Michael Busch’s infield hit loaded the bases with two outs for Andy Pages, who walked on a full-count pitch to force in a run and bring up hot-hitting Justin Yurchak.

However, in the lefty-lefty matchup, Yurchak fouled out on the first pitch to leave the bases loaded.

Jameson, 24, who was signed out of Ball State by former Drillers pitcher Jeremy Kehrt, walked one and struck out three as he threw 49 of his 71 pitches for strikes. His velocity was often in the high 90s and reached 100 mph. Jameson bounced back after being knocked out in the second inning of the season opener.

Last season, Jameson was a combined 5-6 with a 3.98 ERA for High-A Hillsboro and Double-A Amarillo as he racked up 145 strikeouts in 110 innings while issuing only 36 walks. But he lost his lone start against Tulsa as he gave up five runs in five innings on Sept. 10.

The Drillers took advantage of Jameson’s only hint of wildness as he walked Busch with one out in the first inning and then plunked Pages. Yurchak followed with a RBI single that drove in Busch for a 1-0 lead.

Tulsa right-hander Gus Varland shut out the Sod Poodles over the first two innings, but couldn’t retire any of the five batters he faced in the third that started with Drew Stankiewicz’s leadoff walk.

Corbin Carroll followed with an infield hit. Dominic Fletcher continued to feast on Drillers pitching as he singled home Stankiewicz. Canzone then sliced his tiebreaking two-run double into the left-field corner for a 3-1 lead. After reliever Taylor Dodson’s wild pitch, Leandro Cedeno’s groundout drove in Canzone.

With two outs in the fifth, Juan Centeno singled and scored on Dalesandro’s opposite-field homer just inside the right-field foul pole as the Sod Poodles increased their lead to 6-1.

Tulsa scored in the eighth as Busch singled with one out and scored on Yurchak’s opposite-field double into the left-field corner. But Amarillo got that run back on Calzone’s two-out RBI single in the top of the ninth and that insurance turned out to be helpful.

SOD POODLES 7, DRILLERS 4

Amarillo;004;020;001;—;7;9;0

Tulsa;100;000;012;—;4;8;1

Jameson, Lin (6), Workman (7), Curtis (8), Garcia (9) and Centeno; Varland, Dodson (3), Plunkett (5), Zuniga (8) and Feduccia, Taylor (5). W: Jameson (1-1). L: Varland (0-1). HR: Amarillo, Dalesandro (1); Tulsa, Ward (1). RBI: Amarillo, Canzone 3 (6), Dalesandro 2 (5), Cedeno (6), Fletcher (9); Tulsa, Yurchak 2 (7), Ward (2), Pages (5). E: Tulsa, Taylor (2). DP: Tulsa 1. LOB: Amarillo 6, Tulsa 6. DP: Tulsa 1. T: 3:05. A: 4,435.

