Change of scenery should benefit new Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi

TEXAS RANGERS
Manager: Chris Woodward (fourth year)
2020 finish: 22-38 (AL West, fifth)
2021 forecast: 73-89, fourth
Three storylines
1. Is former ORU standout Jose Trevino ready to be a starting catcher in the majors?
At age 28, his time has arrived after having accomplished all he can in the minors. He has fared well in brief appearances in the majors over the past three years. Defense has carried him to the majors, but his hitting is improving.
2. Who will be the closer?
Injuries during spring training to last year’s closer, Jonathan Hernandez, and previous closer, Jose Leclerc, leave the Rangers in a potentially vulnerable situation, at least early in the season. Fernandez is out at least a month and Leclerc’s injury is long term. Matt Bush, the 2017 closer, is having a strong spring and may be the answer.
3. Will Chris Woodward survive as manager past this season?
Odds of that happening have improved after the Rangers picked up his 2022 option Thursday. But Woodward still likely needs the Rangers to show improvement over last season and finish close to .500 to be invited back for a fifth season.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS
Manager: Mike Matheny (second year)
2020 finish: 26-34 (AL Central, fourth)
2021 forecast: 81-81, third
Three storylines
1. Can Andrew Benintendi revive his career?
The former Arkansas outfielder was the American League rookie of the year runner-up in 2017 and one of the Red Sox’s World Series heroes in ’18 as he averaged 88.5 RBIs over those seasons. But his numbers declined in 2019 and he had a nightmarish 2020. A change of scenery to a lower-pressure environment should be just what he needs to get back on track.
2. Was it worth it to sign Salvador Perez to a big extension?
The six-time all-star and five-time Gold Glove-winning catcher recently signed a four-year, $82 million extension and the 2015 World Series MVP could have become a free agent after 2021. At age 30, some might question this investment for a rebuilding team. But it was a great move by the Royals — not only do they maintain a connection with a fan favorite to the 2015 season, but he is still really good. He is coming off being Comeback Player of the year with 11 homers and 32 RBIs in 37 games. And he brings a lot of leadership intangibles.
3. Can Jorge Soler return to form?
After finally living up to his potential when he led the American League with 48 homers in 2019, he only had eight last year as he was bothered by an oblique injury. But he's looked great in spring training and appears ready for a big bounceback year.