Brandon Lewis' single in the 10th lifts Tulsa Drillers to road win over Wichita Thunder

Sunday

Up next: 1:05 p.m., vs. Wichita Wind Surge at Riverfront Stadium, Wichita, Kansas

Pitchers: Tulsa, John Rooney (0-0). Wichita, Chris Vallimont (0-0).

TV/Radio: KTBZ am1430

On deck: Amarillo at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m. Tuesday.

Saturday

Game recap: Brandon Lewis singled to center field to score Kody Hoese from second base with no outs in the top of the 10th inning, lifting the Tulsa Drillers to a 3-2 win over the Wichita Wind Surge on Saturday night at Riverfront Stadium in Wichita, Kansas.

Both teams had just three hits in the game.

Hoese started the top of the 10th at second, and Lewis delivered as the first batter of the inning. In Wichita's half of the inning, Anthony Bechtold was placed at second, then was replaced by pinch-runner Leoboldo Cabrera. Tulsa pitcher Mark Washington struck out the first batter, then James Outman caught a flyball in center for the second out and threw out Cabrera at third base to end the game.

Washington, Tulsa's fifth pitcher in the game, tossed a pair of scoreless innings to pick up the win.

Wichita took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third, then added another run in the fourth on a fielder's choice. A pair of wild pitches by Wichita's Austin Schulfer helped Tulsa tie the game with a pair of runs in the top of the seventh.

DRILLERS 3, WIND SURGE 2 (10)

Tulsa;000;000; 200;1;—;3;3;0

Wichita;001;100;000;0—;2;3;1

Beeter, Dodson (3), J. Martinez (5), Drury (8), Washington (9) and Taylor. Woods Richardson, Scherff (6), Schulfer (7), Sammons (9) and Ortega. W: Washington (1-0). L: Sammons (0-1). RBI: Tulsa — B. Lewis (1); Wichita — Bechtold (1), Steer (1). LOB: Tulsa 6, Wichita 6. SB: Tulsa— Outman (1); Wichita — Keirsey (1). DP: Tulsa 1, Wichita 1. Time: 2:59. A: 3,245.