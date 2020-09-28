Bill Haisten: A tough year for MLB, but not for rookie Thomas Hatch, Dallas Keuchel and Dylan Bundy

The MLB regular season ended on Sunday. With an expanded format that involves eight teams from each league, the postseason starts on Tuesday. While Bundy and the Angels aren’t playoff participants, Keuchel and Hatch will pitch in the AL postseason.

In a best-of-three wild-card series matching the White Sox and Oakland A’s, Keuchel is expected to be the Game 2 starter (2 p.m. Wednesday, ESPN).

On Tuesday, Hatch commemorates his 26th birthday in a memorable manner: he’ll be in the Toronto bullpen as the Blue Jays are at Tampa Bay for a series opener against the Rays (4 p.m., TBS).

Hatch’s run from Jenks High School to Oklahoma State to the Blue Jays’ roster resulted in part from the investment of his parents — Mary and Dean Hatch of Tulsa.

They and a younger daughter, Wallis, were there for every game from Thomas Hatch’s first T-ball season through his time at Jenks. When Hatch was on the Oklahoma State roster in 2014-16, Mary and Dean witnessed every start except for one at West Virginia. They were in Omaha, Nebraska, to see Thomas’ complete-game, 1-0 College World Series victory over UC Santa Barbara.

After Thomas was selected by the Chicago Cubs in the third round of the 2016 MLB draft, the Hatch parents traveled to minor-league parks all over the country.