Bill Haisten: A tough year for MLB, but not for rookie Thomas Hatch, Dallas Keuchel and Dylan Bundy

While Major League Baseball’s 2020 regular season should be remembered as a 60-game farce, it’s a season that will be remembered fondly by three Tulsa-based American League pitchers.
In his first season with the Chicago White Sox, former Bishop Kelley star Dallas Keuchel has been tremendous. After a rough final two seasons in Baltimore, Dylan Bundy has flourished with the Los Angeles Angels.
Nine years after his senior season at Owasso, Bundy remains the most dominant high school athlete I’ve ever seen.
For Thomas Hatch, also, 2020 has been important. A former Jenks High School and Oklahoma State right-hander, Hatch before the pandemic was expected to spend most or all of the season at the Triple-A level. Instead, on July 20, he telephoned his parents with a three-word message: “I made it.”
Working with stuff described by Blue Jays television voice Dan Shulman as “quietly electric,” Hatch as an MLB rookie has been a significant piece in the Toronto bullpen.
During a 10-5 victory over Baltimore on Friday, Hatch was on the mound for two scoreless innings — the seventh and eighth — and lowered his ERA to 2.73. He needed only 18 pitches to retire six Baltimore batters.
While pitching at ONEOK Field as an Owasso senior, Bundy fired a 100 mph fastball. His numbers were unbelievable: As the Oklahoma Gatorade Player of the Year, he was 11-0 with an ERA of 0.20. He totaled 158 strikeouts and walked only five batters. He hit .467 with 11 home runs.
As a junior in a 2010 postseason game played at Claremore, Bundy crushed a legendary homer — the type of tape-measure blast that more typically would be launched from the bat of a Mark McGwire or a Mickey Mantle.
In the 2011 MLB draft, Bundy was selected fourth overall by the Baltimore Orioles. He was on a big-league mound by the age of 19, but his development was disrupted by 2013 Tommy John surgery and a 2015 shoulder issue.
With Baltimore during the 2018 and 2019 seasons, he gave up 70 home runs. In 2018, opponents batted .274 against Bundy and his ERA was 5.45.
In 65 2/3 innings with the Angels this year, Bundy finished 6-3 with a 3.29 ERA and only five home runs allowed. Opponents batted only .208 against the refreshed Bundy, who was at his best during a Sept. 10 start Texas. In 7 1/3 innings, he totaled 12 strikeouts while allowing four hits and got the win as the Angels prevailed 6-2.
With the Houston Astros, Keuchel was the recipient of two grand prizes — the 2015 AL Cy Young Award and a 2017 World Series ring. With the Atlanta Braves last year, he was 8-8.
With the White Sox this season, the 220-pound, heavily bearded Keuchel once again performed at a Cy Young level. His regular-season numbers include a 6-2 record and a 1.99 ERA.
During a recent 10-1 trouncing of the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Keuchel pitched 7 2/3 shutout innings.
The MLB regular season ended on Sunday. With an expanded format that involves eight teams from each league, the postseason starts on Tuesday. While Bundy and the Angels aren’t playoff participants, Keuchel and Hatch will pitch in the AL postseason.
In a best-of-three wild-card series matching the White Sox and Oakland A’s, Keuchel is expected to be the Game 2 starter (2 p.m. Wednesday, ESPN).
On Tuesday, Hatch commemorates his 26th birthday in a memorable manner: he’ll be in the Toronto bullpen as the Blue Jays are at Tampa Bay for a series opener against the Rays (4 p.m., TBS).
Hatch’s run from Jenks High School to Oklahoma State to the Blue Jays’ roster resulted in part from the investment of his parents — Mary and Dean Hatch of Tulsa.
They and a younger daughter, Wallis, were there for every game from Thomas Hatch’s first T-ball season through his time at Jenks. When Hatch was on the Oklahoma State roster in 2014-16, Mary and Dean witnessed every start except for one at West Virginia. They were in Omaha, Nebraska, to see Thomas’ complete-game, 1-0 College World Series victory over UC Santa Barbara.
After Thomas was selected by the Chicago Cubs in the third round of the 2016 MLB draft, the Hatch parents traveled to minor-league parks all over the country.
In July 2019, during his process of leading all Double-A pitchers in starts with 27, Thomas Hatch was acquired by the Blue Jays. During his final 35 innings with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats of the Eastern League, there were 34 strikeouts against two walks. He was placed on Toronto’s 40-man roster, which positioned him for something special in 2020.
During baseball’s shutdown, Hatch returned to Tulsa and kept his arm loose by throwing into a net in an alley near his parents’ home.
While MLB’s decision-making dysfunction ruined any chance for markets like Tulsa to have 2020 minor-league baseball, Hatch was a hot pitcher during a Toronto summer camp.
Four days before the opener, he was informed that he would be on the Blue Jays’ roster, outfitted with jersey No. 31 and the given the opportunity to compete at the pinnacle level of his father’s favorite sport.
During a Thomas Hatch-pitched baseball game, Dean Hatch is restless. He’s all over the ballpark. You might get a little conversation with him between innings, but when Thomas is on mound, you know to give Dean space to pace.
The coronavirus-related ban on MLB attendance must be maddening for Dean Hatch, who still sees every pitch but watches from his Tulsa living room.
“I never would have believed that Mary and I would miss Thomas’ major-league debut,” Dean said. “We have the MLB (television) package, but it’s not the same as being there.”
Thomas Hatch’s debut was clean. In a 2 1/3-inning start at Tampa Bay, there were no hits, no runs and three strikeouts. In most of his 17 appearances, he was used mostly in a set-up role.
There’s nothing better than watching your child play ball. When your child plays it well, it’s a beautiful bonus.
When your child plays it at the big-league level — as the Keuchel and Bundy families learned years ago, and as Mary and Dean Hatch are experiencing now — it must be surreal.
