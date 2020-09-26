Baseball column: Former Drillers phenom revives career with Atlanta Braves

Former Tulsa Drillers phenom Tyler Matzek is one of baseball’s best feel-good stories this season.
When Matzek made his Atlanta Braves debut on July 26, it was his first major-league outing in more than five years.
Matzek, 29, has been a solid performer in the Braves bullpen with a 4-3 record and 2.93 ERA in 20 appearances. He will be involved in his first major league postseason this week after helping the Braves win the National League’s East Division.
The 2009 Colorado Rockies first-round draft choice hadn’t been in the majors since 2015 as he battled performance anxiety issues that kept him from throwing strikes.
Matzek’s performance while representing the Drillers in the 2013 Texas League All-Star Game at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas, illustrated his great potential and the “yips” that would plague him, although no one knew at the time that was his problem.
Matzek struck out five hitters as he mixed in a 92-to-94 mph fastball with effective off-speed pitches. He was on his way to two shutout innings if he could have made a routine throw to first base on a weak ground ball. But the yips appeared as Matzek’s throw was very wild and that led to two unearned runs. Instead of being a candidate for the MVP award, which eventually went to George Springer, Matzek was the losing pitcher.
In 2014, Matzek moved up to the Rockies and had a solid rookie season before wildness resulting from performance anxiety caused Colorado to send him to the minors after six starts in ’15. Many visits to psychologists and psychiatrists followed over the next five years before Matzek’s perseverance to continue pitching paid off.
Matzek said to mlb.com, “A few years back, I just said I don’t want to be out of baseball. I’m going to keep going until I get back. I want to look back when I’m 70 or 80 years old and say I gave it everything I had. That’s really the only thing that is pushing me. I don’t want to look in the mirror and be upset with any decision that I made.”
After two years of pitching for the independent Texas Air Hogs, Matzek signed with the Braves organization late last season and was a long shot to make the major league roster when he reported to spring training and later summer training. With Atlanta he reunited with coach Walt Weiss, his manager with the Rockies.
Matzek has struck out 39 in 27 1/3 innings with only 10 walks issued. He has been a big part of the bullpen that also includes another former Drillers lefty, Grant Dayton, who has a 2.19 ERA in 17 games.
Last year, bullpen problems led to the Braves’ downfall in their National League Division Series loss to St. Louis. This year, the Braves’ bullpen that includes two former Drillers lefties gives them a better chance at winning their first postseason series after losing an incredible nine in a row since sweeping Houston in the 2001 Division Series.
Another similar feel-good story this season involved Colorado Rockies reliever Daniel Bard. From 2009-11, he was an effective set-up reliever with the Boston Red Sox, but Bard then also came down with the yips. He had not pitched in the majors since 2013 before signing with the Colorado Rockies this year. In 23 games, he is 4-2 with a 3.65 ERA and six saves.
Before this year, one of Bard’s last appearances in pro baseball was at Tulsa’s ONEOK Field on May 8, 2017, as he walked three of four hitters, blew an eighth-inning lead and took the loss for the Springfield Cardinals. He pitched in only two more games before retiring. Last year, he was a mental coach and player mentor with the Arizona Diamondbacks. While playing catch with Diamondbacks players he realized he still had arm strength and was in a good place mentally to try pitching again.
Recent Drillers in the majors
Infielder Zach McKinstry, who played for the Drillers in 2018-19, made his major league debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sept. 16 and went 2-for-7 in four games before being reassigned to the minors.
McKinstry is one of five members of the Drillers' 2018 title team to make his MLB debut this season -- the others are Keibert Ruiz, Mitch White, Dean Kremer and Andre Scrubb. A 2019 Driller, Victor Gonzalez, also made his debut this season. Kremer and White picked up their first major league wins this month. Scrubb has been a big addition to the Houston Astros' bullpen with a 1.19 ERA in 19 games.
Brock in Tulsa
Hall-of-Fame outfielder Lou Brock, who died on Sept. 6, played in 10 exhibition games between 1966-76 in Tulsa, the most by a major leaguer in games in Tulsa involving a major league team. In the 1966 game that drew a state baseball record crowd of 18,904 at Skelly Stadium, he had two hits and two RBIs in St. Louis' 5-4 win over the Tulsa Oilers.
Brock, who was once major league baseball's stolen base record-holder, succeeded even though Oilers owner A. Ray Smith tried to slow down the Cardinals' speed by setting first base 93 feet away from home plate. In his last game in Tulsa in '76, he tripled while batting right-handed. Brock was experimenting as a switch-hitter, but never had from the right side of the plate in a regular-season game.
Notable
Union graduate Drew Rucinski is 16-3 with a 3.14 ERA for the NC Dinos as he leads the Korea Baseball Organization in wins. He ranks second in strikeouts (136 in 149 innings) and fifth in ERA.Former Drillers infielder Jose Miguel Fernandez is second in the KBO batting race at .352...
Former Drillers pitcher Bob Sebra died on July 22 in Miami, Florida. He was 58. Sebra was 10-5 with the Drillers in 1984 and pitched for five major league teams from 1985-90.
At the bookstore
The following recently released books are interesting reads for baseball fans:
"Mutt's Dream: Making the Mick" by Howard Burman, 320 pages, Ascend Books, $22.95. There have been many books on Mickey Mantle, but this is different as it focuses on his life growing up in Oklahoma, before he became famous. Burman's introduction includes, "The threads of Mickey Mantle's unsettled adult life, his athletic feats and persona, real and claimed, mythic but true -- rube, legend, drunkard -- can be found in the alkali fields, the chat piles, and the parched earth of rural Oklahoma." Ascend Books describes the book as "based on actual events and enhanced by Burman's abilities as a playwright."
"Billy Ball: Billy Martin and the Resurrection of the Oakland A's," by Dale Tafoya, 249 pages, Lyons Press, $24.95. Martin was Charlie Finley's last manager and although he didn't lead the A's to any pennants, his impact enabled the franchise to remain in Oakland. This focuses on an often overlooked period, more successful than many realize, in Martin's career.
