Baseball column: Former Drillers phenom revives career with Atlanta Braves

In 2014, Matzek moved up to the Rockies and had a solid rookie season before wildness resulting from performance anxiety caused Colorado to send him to the minors after six starts in ’15. Many visits to psychologists and psychiatrists followed over the next five years before Matzek’s perseverance to continue pitching paid off.

Matzek said to mlb.com, “A few years back, I just said I don’t want to be out of baseball. I’m going to keep going until I get back. I want to look back when I’m 70 or 80 years old and say I gave it everything I had. That’s really the only thing that is pushing me. I don’t want to look in the mirror and be upset with any decision that I made.”

After two years of pitching for the independent Texas Air Hogs, Matzek signed with the Braves organization late last season and was a long shot to make the major league roster when he reported to spring training and later summer training. With Atlanta he reunited with coach Walt Weiss, his manager with the Rockies.

Matzek has struck out 39 in 27 1/3 innings with only 10 walks issued. He has been a big part of the bullpen that also includes another former Drillers lefty, Grant Dayton, who has a 2.19 ERA in 17 games.