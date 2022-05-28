Barry Lewis: Rules changes speed up Drillers games; Ryan Helsley excels; Matt Holliday heads to Cards' Hall

Pace-of-play rules instituted this season in the minor leagues are working.

Three-hour games are becoming rare in the Texas League and all over the minors. On Thursday, there weren't any in the TL. Arkansas and Amarillo played a pair of seven-inning games in 1:49 and 1:29 -- the opener included a no-hitter by Arkansas' Connor Jones.

The Drillers' seven-inning doubleheader opener against Springfield on Friday lasted only 1:35 — the quickest Drillers home game since 1994. And then the nightcap took only 1:33.

"We were shaking hands and it was still light out," Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said after Game 2 ended at 8:40 p.m. "Good for the fans and good for everybody."

Nine-inning home games this season are averaging 2:39. Last year's average at this point was 3:01. Fifteen of the first 22 games last season at ONEOK Field lasted at least 2:50. This year, there have been four — two were before the rules were being fully enforced.

With the bases empty, pitchers have 14 seconds to pitch. With runners on base, pitchers have 18 seconds for each pitch but risk automatic baserunner advancement if a third pick-off attempt or step-off within the same plate appearance is made without producing an out. Pitch-clock violations result in a ball on the count.

The batter has until nine seconds remain on the clock to be ready to hit in the box. Otherwise, the umpire can assess a strike to the count. The batter can step out once during an at-bat.

In 2021, Double-A at 2:57 was the only one of the four full-season classifications in the minors that averaged less than three hours per nine-inning game.

The rules changes were made to create more action on the field and reduce injuries. They are being tried in the minors with the goal of eventually bringing them to the majors. In the leagues where they were installed last year, the game times decreased by 20 minutes, and the same thing is happening in the TL and through all the minors this year.

Hennessey likes the changes.

"I think guys are getting used to it," Hennessey said. "I wouldn't say it was rough going at first; they had to speed up a little bit. It's good for the game of baseball.

"If you cut 30 minutes off the game, it keeps the players off their feet and it's going to save some injuries; I love it and the players, at least in our clubhouse, seem to like it, too. There have been no complaints."

Helsley's comeback

Former Tahlequah Sequoyah and Northeastern State right-hander Ryan Helsley has made a big turnaround in the St. Louis Cardinals bullpen this season.

After an impressive rookie season in 2019, Helsley was bothered by injuries the past two seasons. He had a 5.25 ERA in 12 games in 2020 and 4.56 ERA in 51 appearances in 2021.

But Helsley, 27, has not allowed an earned run in his first 14 relief appearances in 2022. He is 2-0 and picked up his third save of the season in Friday's 4-2 victory over Milwaukee.

In 16⅓ innings, he has given up two hits, one unearned run, walked three and struck out 27 of 54 hitters. His velocity often surpasses 100 mph, with a high of 103.1 mph that was the best at that point of the season.

Holliday heads to Cards' Hall

Stillwater graduate and former Drillers outfielder Matt Holliday will be inducted into the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame on Aug. 27. The Cardinals also announced Friday that Julian Javier, their all-star second baseman on three pennant winners in the 1960s, and Charles Comiskey will be the other 2022 inductees. Comiskey was a player-manager for the St. Louis Browns in the 1880s who is better known for being a Chicago White Sox owner.

Holliday, who was selected to four All-Star Games while he played for the Cardinals from 2009-16, won the fans' voting over former Tulsa Oilers lefty Steve Carlton, George Hendrick, Matt Morris and Edgar Renteria.

Trevino's walk-off hit

Former Oral Roberts catcher Jose Trevino's first walk-off hit with the New York Yankees came in Tuesday's 7-6, 11-inning victory over Baltimore at Yankee Stadium.

Trevino, acquired just before the season from the Texas Rangers, yelled "Papi" in honor of his late father as he celebrated the winning hit. Tuesday was the anniversary of his father's birth. And Trevino then spoke to the media about the Uvalde school shooting earlier that day in his home state of Texas.

“I just want to start by saying, my thoughts and prayers are with everybody in Uvalde, Texas, tonight,” Trevino said. “I know you all saw some tears, and there is a reason behind it. My dad was a huge Yankees fan. He would always put me in these scenarios; he always said, ‘Ninth inning, down one, you need a base hit to tie the game or win the game at Yankee Stadium.’”

In 2018 with the Rangers, Trevino's first walk-off hit in the majors came on Father's Day — two days after his major league debut.

Notable

Oakland promoted Owasso graduate Jonah Bride to Triple-A Las Vegas he batted .315 with four homers and 22 RBIs for Double-A Midland. In his first three Triple-A games, Bride went 6-for-11 with one homer and six RBIs. ...

Former Broken Arrow and Oklahoma State pitcher Trey Cobb has a 0.52 ERA with three walks and 25 strikeouts in 17⅓ innings in eight games for Double-A Binghamton (Mets).

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.