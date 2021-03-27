 Skip to main content
Barry Lewis picks Dodgers to make history in World Series
Barry Lewis' picks

Barry Lewis picks Dodgers to make history in World Series

Dodgers Cubs Baseball

Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (right) chats with teammates in the dugout before a spring training game against the Chicago Cubs Thursday in Mesa, Ariz.

 Ashley Landis, AP

World Series: Dodgers over Yankees

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East

1. NY Yankees

2. Toronto

3. Tampa Bay

4. Boston

5. Baltimore

Central

1. Chicago White Sox

2. Minnesota

3. Kansas City

4. Cleveland

5. Detroit

West

1. LA Angels

2. Houston

3. Oakland

4. Texas

5. Seattle

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East

1. NY Mets

2. Atlanta

3. Washington

4. Philadelphia

5. Miami

Central

1. St. Louis

2. Milwaukee

3. Cincinnati

4. Chicago Cubs

5. Pittsburgh

West

1. LA Dodgers

2. San Diego

3. San Francisco

4. Arizona

5. Colorado

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

Breaking News