Barry Lewis: Bishop Kelley graduate Dallas Keuchel achieves milestone win with White Sox

Bishop Kelley graduate Dallas Keuchel’s decade in the majors has produced a Cy Young Award, a Warren Spahn Award, five Gold Gloves, two All-Star Game selections and a 20-game win season.

The Chicago White Sox left-hander enjoyed another memorable moment Wednesday when he picked up his 100th career regular-season win in the majors.

Keuchel, in his first start of 2022 after a subpar ‘21 season, allowed three runs and five hits, struck out five and didn’t issue a walk in a 6-4 win over visiting Seattle as he outpitched 2021 American League Cy Young winner Robbie Ray.

“It means more to me than I thought originally it was going to,” Keuchel said to media after the game. “Not gonna lie, I feel like this should’ve been a couple years previously, but you never let this game get too ahead of yourself and that was a very humbling experience, not to reach it until right now.”

Another Tulsa-area graduate coming back from a rough 2021, Owasso’s Dylan Bundy, also is off to a good start after winning his Minnesota Twins debut Monday. Bundy allowed one hit in five shutout innings against Seattle.

Former Tahlequah Sequoyah and Northeastern State pitcher Ryan Helsley dominated in his first two relief appearances this season for St. Louis, retiring all seven batters he faced with four strikeouts. Helsley was 6-4 with a 4.56 ERA in 47 appearances last season before ending 2021 on the injured list with an ailing elbow.

At age 27, Berryhill graduate Zach Jackson made his major league debut for Oakland on April 9 with a scoreless inning at Philadelphia.

Jackson was drafted in the third round by Toronto in 2016 from the University of Arkansas and has made 170 minor league appearances. He was close to reaching the majors with the Blue Jays in 2019 when he went 9-0 at Triple-A Buffalo. After the season, Oakland selected him in Major League Rule 5 draft.

Last year, Jackson was a combined 2-2 with a 2.57 ERA in 25 appearances for Double-A Midland and Triple-A Las Vegas before a hip injury ended his season. Jackson was promoted to Las Vegas before Midland played in Tulsa. A strong spring training earned him a spot in rebuilding Oakland’s bullpen.

Former OSU

pitching ace diesFormer Oklahoma State pitcher Joel “Joe” Horlen died Monday in his hometown of San Antonio. He was 84 and had suffered from Alzheimer’s disease for several years.

Horlen helped lead OSU to the 1959 College World Series title as he went 9-1 with a 2.23 ERA. He had two wins in the CWS.

Horlen had a major league record of 116-117 in 12 seasons, the first 11 with the White Sox. In his major league debut late in the ‘61 season, he pitched four shutout innings against Minnesota and picked up the victory over Jim Kaat, who will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame this year.

In 1967, Horlen was an American League all-star when he went 19-7 with an AL-leading 2.06 ERA and he threw a no-hitter. From 1964-68, his 2.32 ERA was the best in the AL.

Horlen, in his final major league season, pitched for Oakland’s ‘72 World Series champions after being released by the White Sox in spring training. Horlen is the only player to be on a Pony League, CWS and World Series championship team.

Former Drillers

standout diesMarty Scott, who had a big impact in several roles with the Tulsa Drillers during many of their first 18 seasons from 1977-94, died March 9 after a long illness at his home in West Palm Beach, Florida. He was 68.

Scott, primarily a third baseman/first baseman, played for the Double-A Drillers in 1977-78, and was a player-coach with them in ‘81 after two years in Triple-A. He was a .302 hitter over three seasons with Tulsa. In the ‘81 Texas League All-Star Game, he played all nine positions.

Scott was the Drillers manager in 1983 and then became the parent Texas Rangers’ minor league director in 1984 — a position he held for 10 years as he helped develop players such as “Pudge” Rodriguez, Sammy Sosa, Rusty Greer, Ruben Sierra and Juan Gonzalez.

Scott became well-known as the manager for the independent St. Paul Saints when they were featured on FX’s “Baseball, Minnesota” documentary series in 1996. He worked in the Miami Marlins’ front office from 2011-17. Scott was inducted into the Professional Scouts Hall of Fame in 2018.

NotableFormer Kelley infielder Matt Reynolds was called up by the New York Mets from Triple-A Syracuse on Friday. Reynolds has appeared in 130 games over parts of four previous MLB seasons, most recently with Kansas City in 2020. He also was with the Mets in 2016-17 and Washington in 2018. ...

Former Drillers pitcher Chase De Jong combined with two relievers on the minors’ first no-hitter of 2022 on Wednesday. De Jong pitched seven innings in Triple-A Indianapolis’ 5-0 win at St. Paul. De Jong, the 2016 Texas League pitcher of the year with Tulsa, was 1-4 in nine starts for the Pittsburgh Pirates last season and was assigned to Indianapolis on March 20. ...

Owasso graduate Jonah Bride, moved to catcher, is off to a hot start with Double-A Midland (Oakland). Bride is batting .346 with two homers and a TL-leading 11 RBIs in 26 at-bats.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.