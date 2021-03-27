Archie Bradley, Dylan Bundy, Dallas Keuchel among local players to watch in majors in 2021

Career: Has a 44-48 record with a 4.54 ERA in 138 games. Has 674 strikeouts in 680 innings. The fourth overall choice of the 2011 draft led the Orioles in wins in his first full year in their starting rotation and had a 13-9 record with a 4.24 ERA in 2017.

2021 outlook: Will get his first Opening Day start for the Angels on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox. Everything looks in place for him to have his best season.

RHP Jon Gray

Colorado Rockies

High school/colleges: Chandler/Eastern, OU

Age: 29

2020 season: It was a lost year — his worst in the majors — as he went 2-4 with a 6.69 ERA in eight starts before being shut down in September with an ailing shoulder. He was coming off his best overall year in 2019 when he went 11-8 with a 3.84 ERA.

Career: Has a 45-37 record and 4.59 ERA with 692 strikeouts in 680⅓ innings. After being the third overall pick in the 2013 draft, he went 10-5 with a 3.91 ERA for the Tulsa Drillers in 2014.