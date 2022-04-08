Andy Pages stars at plate as Drillers hang on for season-opening victory at Wichita

Saturday

Up next: 6:05 p.m., vs. Wichita Wind Surge at Riverfront Stadium, Wichita, Kansas

Pitchers: Tulsa, Clayton Beeter (0-0) Wichita, Simeon Woods Richardson (0-0).

TV/Radio: KTBZ am1430

On deck: Tulsa at Wichita, 1:05 p.m. Sunday.

Friday

Game recap: Right fielder Andy Pages went 2-for-3 at the plate, drove in three runs and scored a run as the Tulsa Drillers held on for 5-4 season-opening victory over the Wichita Wind Surge at Riverfront Stadium in Wichita, Kansas.

Pages drove in the first run of the Drillers’ season with a one-out double to right field in the top of the first, scoring James Outman, who had singled to open the contest. Pages also had a hand in the second run of the game, as he walked in the third and later scored on an infield single by Ryan Ward.

Tulsa pulled away in the sixth inning, and Pages again was in the middle of the action. His two-out, two-run single to left scored Jacob Amaya and Outman, giving the Drillers a 4-0 advantage. Justin Yurchak then singled to left, sending Michael Busch home with the third run of the inning.

Wichita finally broke through on the scoreboard with a run in the bottom of the seventh. The Wind Surge then made things close in the bottom of the eighth as Cole Sturgeon hit a line drive over the right-field wall for a three-run homer, cutting the lead to 5-4.

Tulsa’s Aaron Ochsenbein came in the game in the bottom of the ninth and struck out the side to close out the win.

DRILLERS 5, WIND SURGE 4

Tulsa 101 003 000 — 5 8 0

Wichita 000 000 130 — 4 4 2

G. Varland, Hagenman (5), Robertson (7), Zuniga (8), Ochsenbein (9) and Feduccia Centerino, L. Varland (3), Sisk (7), Cruz (9) and Isola. W: Hagenman (1-0). L: Centerino (0-1). S: Ochsenbein (1). HR: Wichita — Sturgeon (1). RBI: Tulsa — Pages 3 (3), Ward (1), Yurchak (1) Wichita — Sturgeon 3 (3), Isola (1). LOB: Tulsa 13, Wichita 6. DP: Tulsa 2. Time: 2:49. A: 4,795.