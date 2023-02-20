Oklahoma

2023 record: 1-2 (entering play Monday)

Looking back: The Sooners began 2023 with a 5-2 win over California Baptist Friday afternoon before dropping the next two games with the Lancers —5-2 on Saturday and 6-3 Sunday — for a season-opening series defeat in Norman.

Looking ahead: OU hosted Air Force Monday afternoon for the Sooners’ fourth game in four days to begin the 2022 season. The Sooners meet Abilene Christian at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas Wednesday night (6 p.m.) before returning home for a three-game weekend set with Rider University at L. Dale Mitchell Park.

Notable: Infielder Wallace Clark opened his sophomore spring 4-for-9 at the plate with three walks in the weekend series with Cal Baptist. The former Holland Hall standout left the weekend leading the Sooners hitting .444…Oklahoma State transfer right-hander Kale Davis was OU’s lone winning pitcher on the opening weekend, picking up his first win as a Sooner after allowing one run on two hits with five strikeouts in 5.0 innings Friday afternoon.

Oklahoma State

2023 record: 1-2

Looking back: The Cowboys spent the weekend in Arlington, Texas, competing in the College Baseball Showdown and scoring a season-opening 5-3 win against Missouri before an 11-9 loss to Vanderbilt 11-9 and 18-1 bludgeoning by Arkansas.

Looking ahead: OSU returns to Stillwater this week, playing four games in O’Brate Stadium. California Baptist comes for a midweek game Tuesday at 4 p.m. ahead of a weekend series against Loyola Marymount. The Lions will play the Cowboys Friday at 4 p.m., Saturday at 1 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.

Notable: The Cowboys’ first weekend rotation featured Long Beach State transfer Juaron-Watts Brown, true freshman Brennan Phillips and senior Bayden Root. Watts-Brown went the longest, pitching four innings, while Phillips and Root failed to get through the second inning. Junior Isaac Stebens pitched four scoreless innings in relief.

Oral Roberts

2023 record: 4-0

Looking back: Brooks Fowler tossed five shutout innings and Matt Hogan went deep as the Oral Roberts baseball team completed the four-game sweep of Northern Illinois with a 6-1 victory Sunday afternoon at J.L. Johnson Stadium in Tulsa.

Looking ahead: The Golden Eagles remain at J.L. Johnson Stadium for a midweek contest against Missouri State Wednesday at 3 p.m.

Notable: ORU is off to its first 4-0 start since 2009, and the opening weekend sweep marked the Golden Eagles' first since 2019. The four-game set marked the first meeting all-time between ORU and NIU. ORU's seven runs allowed through the first four games are its lowest since the 2006 campaign (3).