Baseball column: Movie hopes revive for `The Pitch That Killed'

August marks the 100th anniversary of the only death of a player from injuries suffered during a major league game.
On Aug. 16, 1920, Cleveland Indians shortstop Ray Chapman was hit in the head by a pitch from the Yankees’ Carl Mays at New York’s Polo Grounds. Chapman died about 12 hours later.
Chapman’s death — as well as the entire 1920 season, a pivotal one in major league history that included the Indians in a three-team pennant race — was the subject of Tulsa resident Mike Sowell’s book, “The Pitch That Killed.” It won the 1989 Casey Award as the best baseball book of the year.
Longtime Southern California sports columnist Mark Whicker lamented back in 1990 that what he referred to as “a remarkable book” had been overlooked and wrote that “maybe moviemaker John Sayles can rescue ‘The Pitch That Killed’ as he did ‘Eight Men Out’ ” — a 1988 movie on the 1919 Chicago White Sox scandal.
For 31 years, Sowell has hoped his book would make it to the big screen and there was a time in 2013 when it appeared that it would be made into a feature film. A screenplay, “Deadball,” was written, but the project wasn’t completed.
However, this summer, hope has been revived that “The Pitch That Killed” will reach the big screen. Three weeks ago, Danielle Alberico of SMA Creative and Bronson Park Film president Art Horan acquired the rights to “The Pitch That Killed,” and a documentary is in pre-production.
Alberico will produce it with Horan, and Pam Sullivan will be a co-producer. Sullivan worked on the “Deadball” screenplay. Horan’s most recent documentary feature was “#Unfit: The Psychology of Donald Trump.” Option rights are for 18 months.
“Nothing regarding a movie based on ‘The Pitch That Killed’ had happened for a few years,” Sowell said. “Then, earlier this summer, I happened to email Pam Sullivan, who owns Come Aboard Productions, to see how she and her family were doing during the pandemic.
“It turned out Pam had just gotten another producer/screenwriter, Danielle Alberico, interested in the project, and Danielle talked to Art Horan. All of this just came out of the blue.”
Sowell is hopeful that a documentary could eventually lead to a feature film.
“It is exciting,” Sowell said. “The 100th anniversary has brought attention to it.”
Sowell is not surprised that the book remains relevant a century later and referenced a recent incident last month that led to a five-game suspension for Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly.
“Pitching inside is an age-old thing,” Sowell said. “It surprises me that pitchers throwing at somebody’s head still goes on when you consider the potential consequences from those kind of pitches. Careers have been ruined — Tony Conigliaro and Dickie Thon.”
Chapman has never been forgotten in Cleveland. Leftover funds raised for his funeral in 1920 went to producing a plaque honoring him. The plaque was displayed at Cleveland’s ballparks through the years, but it went missing temporarily when Progressive Field opened in 1994 before reappearing in 2007. The plaque’s return led to a story in Sports Illustrated that caught Sullivan’s attention.
Sowell said he believes the tragedy kept both Chapman and Mays from being in the Baseball Hall of Fame.
“Chapman lost his life and Mays lost his reputation,” Sowell said. “Chapman was the premier shortstop in his time and if he had played several more years would have been on track for the Hall of Fame. Mays had a better record than some of his contemporaries who are in the Hall.”
In recent discussions about changing the Cleveland’s baseball team’s name, “Chappies” has been receiving significant attention as an option. Sowell notes that naming the team in honor of a player would follow Cleveland’s tradition. Before the Indians were named to honor Louis Sockalexis, the team was known from 1903-14 as the Naps for player/manager Napoleon “Nap” Lajoie.
“It’s good to see his memory still alive,” Sowell said about Chapman.
Drillers honored
Oklahoma State right-hander and Jenks graduate Bryce Osmond was named the Texas Collegiate League’s North Division pitcher of the year. Osmond had a 2.28 ERA for Tulsa and led the TCL with 36 strikeouts and only nine hits allowed in 23⅔ innings.
Three others Drillers — OSU outfielder and Bixby graduate Cade Cabbiness, USAO right-hander and former NOAH pitcher Matt Merrill, and Fordham lefty Garrett Crowley were named to the North all-star team. Selections were made by the league’s managers.
Hatch, Romano impress
Another Jenks graduate who pitched for OSU, Thomas Hatch, is having a strong rookie season with the Toronto Blue Jays. Hatch, with a 1.72 ERA in nine games — primarily as a reliever — picked up his first major league win Aug. 21 and gained another in his next outing. Hatch had a shutout inning against Baltimore on Friday for his third hold. Former ORU pitcher Jordan Romano, 2-1 with a 1.23 ERA in 15 games, saved Hatch’s two wins.
Former Drillers with Dodgers
Gavin Lux, who was the Minor League player of the year with Tulsa and Oklahoma City in 2019, was called up by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday. Mitchell White made his major league debut with a shutout inning Friday against Texas. Keibert Ruiz homered in his first major league at-bat Aug. 16.
Zero Week 2016
Zero Week 2016
Zero Week 2016
Zero Week 2016
Zero Week 2016
Zero Week 2016
Zero Week 2017
Zero Week 2017
Zero Week 2017
Zero Week 2017
Zero Week 2017
Zero Week 2018
Zero Week 2018
Zero Week 2018
Zero Week 2018
Zero Week 2019
Zero Week 2019
Zero Week 2019
Zero Week 2019
Zero Week 2019
Zero Week 2019
Zero Week 2019
Zero Week 2020 schedule
Join a growing group of Oklahomans who believe in supporting local journalism
Barry Lewis 918-581-8393
Twitter: @BarryLewisTW