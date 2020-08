Baseball column: Movie hopes revive for `The Pitch That Killed'

August marks the 100th anniversary of the only death of a player from injuries suffered during a major league game.

On Aug. 16, 1920, Cleveland Indians shortstop Ray Chapman was hit in the head by a pitch from the Yankees’ Carl Mays at New York’s Polo Grounds. Chapman died about 12 hours later.

Chapman’s death — as well as the entire 1920 season, a pivotal one in major league history that included the Indians in a three-team pennant race — was the subject of Tulsa resident Mike Sowell’s book, “The Pitch That Killed.” It won the 1989 Casey Award as the best baseball book of the year.

Longtime Southern California sports columnist Mark Whicker lamented back in 1990 that what he referred to as “a remarkable book” had been overlooked and wrote that “maybe moviemaker John Sayles can rescue ‘The Pitch That Killed’ as he did ‘Eight Men Out’ ” — a 1988 movie on the 1919 Chicago White Sox scandal.

For 31 years, Sowell has hoped his book would make it to the big screen and there was a time in 2013 when it appeared that it would be made into a feature film. A screenplay, “Deadball,” was written, but the project wasn’t completed.