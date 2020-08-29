Baseball column: Movie hopes revive for `The Pitch That Killed'

Chapman has never been forgotten in Cleveland. Leftover funds raised for his funeral in 1920 went to producing a plaque honoring him. The plaque was displayed at Cleveland’s ballparks through the years, but it went missing temporarily when Progressive Field opened in 1994 before reappearing in 2007. The plaque’s return led to a story in Sports Illustrated that caught Sullivan’s attention.

Sowell said he believes the tragedy kept both Chapman and Mays from being in the Baseball Hall of Fame.

“Chapman lost his life and Mays lost his reputation,” Sowell said. “Chapman was the premier shortstop in his time and if he had played several more years would have been on track for the Hall of Fame. Mays had a better record than some of his contemporaries who are in the Hall.”

In recent discussions about changing the Cleveland’s baseball team’s name, “Chappies” has been receiving significant attention as an option. Sowell notes that naming the team in honor of a player would follow Cleveland’s tradition. Before the Indians were named to honor Louis Sockalexis, the team was known from 1903-14 as the Naps for player/manager Napoleon “Nap” Lajoie.

“It’s good to see his memory still alive,” Sowell said about Chapman.

