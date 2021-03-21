Balanced scoring leads Oilers to a 5-3 win over Allen

Five players shared in the scoring, and it was enough for the Tulsa Oilers to battle past the Allen Americans 5-3 at the BOK Center on Sunday.
It was the Oilers' fourth straight game against the second-place Americans, and it was a physical one with 42 minutes of penalty time (26 to the Oilers) handed out. The win gave the Oilers (18-16-2-1) a split in the series.
“It has been that way all four games against these guys,” Oilers coach Rob Murray said of the physical play. “That is expected when you are seeing the same team over and over again. A very physical game for sure.”
After Allen scored the first goal, the Oilers scored the next three only to allow Allen to come back and tie the game. However, Gregg Burmaster put Tulsa ahead for good late in the second period, then Vincent Marleau added an empty-net goal at 18:20 of the final period.
Considering the number of games played over the past two weeks, Murray believes the players have fought through it with better-than-expected effort.
“We have won six of our last eight games, so you can’t complain about that,” he said. “I like our effort and the energy that we had. It is eight games in 11 or 12 days. It is a lot to ask of these guys.
“This is one of those games that is rewarding to win.”
Scott Conway opened the scoring at 3:57 of the first period with a close-range shot into the net to put the Americans up 1-0.
At 7:08, the Oilers answered with their first shot on goal in the period, with Adam Pleskach taking the shot for his seventh goal of the season (on a power play) to tie it at 1-1.
The tying goal ignited the Oilers, as Matt Lane scored at 9:20 to give the Oilers their second power play goal of the night. Justin Taylor followed with a goal at 15:17 and the Oilers ended the period with a 3-1 lead on just 11 shots.
Allen’s Zane Franklin took advantage of a 5-on-3 man advantage to pick up his fourth goal of the season at 5:30 of the second period leaving the Oilers with a one-goal (3-2) lead.
Josh Lammon evened the score at 3-3 when he intercepted the puck and raced in on goalie Devin Williams all alone at 10:39. The puck deflected off of Williams' stick and bounced behind him into the net.
The Oilers forged back in front at 15:04 of the period on a shot by Burmaster for a 4-3 lead.
OILERS 5, AMERICANS 3
Allen;1;2;0;—;3
Tulsa;3;1;1;—;5
First period: 1, Conway 4 (Beaulieu, Lochead) 3:57. 2, Tulsa, Pleskach 7 (Gates, Cockerill) 7:08 (pp). 3, Tulsa, Lane 7 (Burmaster, Brassard) 9:20 (pp). 4, Tulsa, Taylor 5 (Lyszczarczyk) 15:17. Penalties: Tulsa, Brassard (tripping) 1:26. Allen, Bleackley (roughing) 6:36. Allen, Asuchak (boarding) 7:31. Tulsa, Pleskach (too many men) 19:49.
Second period: 5, Allen, Franklin 4 (Mackin, Register) 5:20 (pp). 6, Allen, Lammon 8 (unassisted) 10:30. 7,Tulsa, Burmaster 6 (Pleskach, Beauvais) 15:04. Penalties: Tulsa, Gates (roughing) 3:49. Tulsa, Kromm (slashing) 4:31. Allen, Beaulieu (roughing) 6:43. Tulsa, Kromm (slashing) 6:43. Allen, Lancaster (tripping) 15:19.
Third period: 8, Tulsa, Marleau 3 (empty net) 18:20. Penalties: Tulsa, McEneny (holding) 2:21. Allen, Laberge (high sticking double minor) 4:33. Tulsa, McKee (misconduct major) 19:37. Allen, Franklin (roughing double minor) 19:54. Tulsa, Kromm (roughing double minor) 19:54.
Power plays: Allen, 1-4. Tulsa, 2-4.
Shots: Allen, 9-13-10—32. Tulsa, 11-11-9—31.
Saves: Allen, Kapelmaster 8-10-8—26. Tulsa, Williams 8-11-10—29.
Referee: Alex Normandin. A: 2,688.