Balanced scoring leads Oilers to a 5-3 win over Allen

Five players shared in the scoring, and it was enough for the Tulsa Oilers to battle past the Allen Americans 5-3 at the BOK Center on Sunday.

It was the Oilers' fourth straight game against the second-place Americans, and it was a physical one with 42 minutes of penalty time (26 to the Oilers) handed out. The win gave the Oilers (18-16-2-1) a split in the series.

“It has been that way all four games against these guys,” Oilers coach Rob Murray said of the physical play. “That is expected when you are seeing the same team over and over again. A very physical game for sure.”

After Allen scored the first goal, the Oilers scored the next three only to allow Allen to come back and tie the game. However, Gregg Burmaster put Tulsa ahead for good late in the second period, then Vincent Marleau added an empty-net goal at 18:20 of the final period.

Considering the number of games played over the past two weeks, Murray believes the players have fought through it with better-than-expected effort.

“We have won six of our last eight games, so you can’t complain about that,” he said. “I like our effort and the energy that we had. It is eight games in 11 or 12 days. It is a lot to ask of these guys.