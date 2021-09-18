Austin snaps FC Tulsa win streak

Austin (9-6-8) won its third straight contest since Ryan Thompson took over as head coach.

The Bold FC got the jump early, as Fabien Garcia struck on a free kick in the 11th minute. After a Tulsa foul 20 yards out, about five yards left of the middle, Garcia stepped up and lifted a shot over the wall and into the upper left corner past diving goalkeeper Austin Wormell.

Tulsa seemed to be chasing the ball for much of the first half, although Dario Suarez had a good chance in the 39th minute when he boomed a shot from about 25 yards out that sailed just wide of the right goalpost.

The field tilted in Tulsa’s favor much more in the second half, as the home squad applied considerable pressure and held the ball most of the time, but still could not generate much.

Austin adopted a very defensive posture through much of the game, pulling back most of their players into the box to deny scoring chances, and for the most part, that succeeded. Even though Tulsa outshot Austin 10-6, Bold FC goalkeeper Elliott Panicco needed to make just two saves.