Austin Havens Q&A: Quarterback tandem a massive advantage in 'complicated' Bixby offense

Bixby senior quarterback Austin Havens sat down for an exclusive interview on the Tulsa World's OK Preps Extra podcast. Havens discussed his journey from living in Chicago and North Carolina to eventually Owasso, his transfer from the Rams' program and everything recruitment.

Here are some select quotes from Havens. The full interview can be found on okprepsextra.com

Q: How did you fall in love with football?

Havens: We've always been a football family. I've been going to games since I was really little, and then of course my dad played (at Northwestern) and both of his brothers played Division I football. I started playing flag football when I was 5 years old in a little league in North Carolina and I've played quarterback ever since.

Q: Why did quarterback stand out to you?

Havens: Well, my dad always thought it would be a position that suits me, because he knew my personality pretty well. He knew that I was a leader ever since I was young. Of course, it's the big position you see on TV on Saturdays and Sundays, it's always what they're talking about, so whenever you're little you always want to be that guy.

Q: You moved from Owasso to Bixby this offseason. How difficult was getting into a rhythm with the Spartans?

Havens: It was tough sometimes. For the most part, it was a pretty clean transition, all the coaches helped me a lot, the team was very welcoming. I picked up the playbook pretty fast; of course I'm still learning it as we go with the game reps, but it wasn't too hard of transition. Everyone at Bixby made it a lot easier.

Q: You operate in a quarterback tandem with Connor Kirby. How do you play off each others' strengths?

Havens: We both have our own packages. Of course, the Bixby offense can get complicated. We have a bunch of different looks that we can give teams. With us having our own packages, it allows us to be experts at our own plays, which also makes it harder for the defenses that we're playing. We can also add a bunch more plays instead of having one quarterback run the whole thing. Now we can have two quarterbacks and it's almost double the amount of stuff we can run.

Q: It's been a couple weeks since you played you old school, Owasso. How do you reflect on it now that some time has passed?

Havens: That was a really cool experience. Playing at Tulsa and in their stadium was great. There were a ton of people there and it was good for both programs to do that. It was a highly talked about game leading up to that, it was just nice to come out and win that game against the former team.