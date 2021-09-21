At 25, Bryce Holden (Tony’s son) has ‘great potential’ as a rising-star boxing promoter

“If Bryce wants to stay involved with promoting combat sports and sports in general – or other (non-sports events) – he’s got great potential,” DiBella said. “He’s bright. He works his (tail) off.

“I don’t want to sound like a 60-year-old guy I am, but I don’t see the same work ethic among young people these days that I used to see. I think Bryce does work incredibly hard and his thinking is innovative.”

Brothers Jake and Logan Paul – each billed as a “YouTube sensation” – have marketed themselves to a level of big-event, big-money viability. In June, Logan Paul faced Floyd Mayweather in an eight-round exhibition.

Last month, Bryce was heavily involved in the Jake Paul event in Cleveland. Paul won by decision over Woodley in sold-out, 16,000-seat Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Ringside seats were priced $2,500. The Showtime pay-per-view telecast reportedly was among the more successful boxing pay-per-views in recent years.

During the pre-fight introductions of the fighters, a Showtime camera focused on Paul’s mother at ringside. Also getting television face time in that moment was Bryce Holden, who looked happy and relaxed as the eight-round main event was about to begin.