Oklahoma has some top-notch archery courses and the state’s Archery Shooters Association director wants people to know it.
“ASA has been around for 25 years or more here in Oklahoma and it amazes me, unfortunately, you run into families, people who are really into archery here but never knew it existed,” said director Rowdy Givens.
ASA has grown to be the world’s top 3-D archery federation and while the outdoor courses are a bit more scattered across the state than about 10 years ago, there still are plenty in Oklahoma and most are set in locations well worth the drive—and the walk, he said.
"I can't emphasize enough that this is good clean family fun," he said. "There are even rules about foul language and bad behavior that you can get disqualified."
People can tune into Oklahoma ASA Federation activities and tournaments by joining it’s Facebook group of the same name or find a map of clubs, more tournament information and tournament schedule at its web page okasafederation.com.
The main tournament season will get rolling again in the winter, but there are a few fun shoots and courses that will be open for practice through September. Givens offered a few contacts for those looking for a place to go.
Some archery clubs and courses include:
Tulsa Archery Association, Sperry: tulsaarcheryassoc.org and @TulsaArcheryAssociation on Facebook
TyBow’s Archery 3D Range, Inola: 918-605-1822 or @tybowsarchery on Facebook
Bartlesville Archery Club, Bartlesville: 918-338-9106 or @arrows.over.bville on Facebook
Little River Archery Range, Maccomb: 918-645-9002 or @Litte-River-Archery-Range on Facebook
Legends Archery Range, Choctaw: 405-281-5885 or choctawarchery.com
Cimarron Valley Archery Club, Cushing: 405-880-7149 or @CimarronValleyArchery on Facebook
Eastern Oklahoma Archers, Pryor: 918-951-9540 or Eastern-Oklahoma-Archers on Facebook
Trosper Archery Club, Oklahoma City: trosperarcheryclub.com or join the @trosperarchery group on Facebook