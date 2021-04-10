An unsatisfying finish at Osage Casino, but Trey Lippe Morrison remains undefeated

Oklahoma heavyweight Trey Lippe Morrison won again, but this victory did not resemble any previous victory.

In his first bout in 21 months, Lippe Morrison was matched with Jason Bergman, a Birmingham, Alabama, fighter whose southpaw style was problematic.

In a Top Rank-promoted boxing event at Tulsa’s Osage Casino on Saturday, Bergman caught Lippe Morrison with a short punch. Lippe Morrison went down, but referee Gary Ritter ruled it a slip instead of a knockdown. Bergman protested in an angry manner. After the fight, Lippe Morrison acknowledged that Bergman should have been credited with a knockdown.

In the third round, Lippe Morrison connected with a clean shot to the body and followed with a three-punch combination. A few seconds later, Bergman’s right ankle was twisted. He fell to the ring mat and was unable to continue.

Scheduled for eight rounds, the fight was stopped at the 1:27 mark of the third. Lippe Morrison was awarded the win by technical knockout.

“I don’t think (anything) was wrong with his ankle. I think he quit,” Lippe Morrison said of Bergman. “I was about to finish him. He knew (a knockout) was coming, and he didn’t want that on TV.