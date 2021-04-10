An unsatisfying finish at Osage Casino, but Trey Lippe Morrison remains undefeated

Oklahoma heavyweight Trey Lippe Morrison won again, but this victory did not resemble any previous victory.
In his first bout in 21 months, Lippe Morrison was matched with Jason Bergman, a Birmingham, Alabama, fighter whose southpaw style was problematic.
In a Top Rank-promoted boxing event at Tulsa’s Osage Casino on Saturday, Bergman caught Lippe Morrison with a short punch. Lippe Morrison went down, but referee Gary Ritter ruled it a slip instead of a knockdown. Bergman protested in an angry manner. After the fight, Lippe Morrison acknowledged that Bergman should have been credited with a knockdown.
In the third round, Lippe Morrison connected with a clean shot to the body and followed with a three-punch combination. A few seconds later, Bergman’s right ankle was twisted. He fell to the ring mat and was unable to continue.
Scheduled for eight rounds, the fight was stopped at the 1:27 mark of the third. Lippe Morrison was awarded the win by technical knockout.
“I don’t think (anything) was wrong with his ankle. I think he quit,” Lippe Morrison said of Bergman. “I was about to finish him. He knew (a knockout) was coming, and he didn’t want that on TV.
“He took the easy way out. That’s just my opinion, but that’s what I believe.”
Bergman (now 27-20-2) explained that his right ankle was injured years ago and aggravated on Saturday.
“To Trey Morrison — I’d love a rematch,” said Bergman, who has worked as a sparring partner for current world champion Tyson Fury and former champion Deontay Wilder. “If you feel you can beat me, give me a rematch. I won all three rounds. If you don’t think that, you’re blind.”
The Lippe Morrison-Bergman bout was on the undercard of a contest matching American Joe Smith Jr. and Russian Maxim Vlasov for the vacant WBO light heavyweight championship.
Late Saturday night, Smith-Vlasov was televised on ESPN. The Lippe Morrison-Bergman and Jeremiah Milton-Javone Dafney fights were streamed on ESPN Plus, and those viewers saw one impressive performance (Milton’s first-round knockout triumph) and a decidedly unusual bout (the Lippe Morrison victory that improved his record to 17-0 with 17 stoppages).
In Milton’s third professional contest, the 2012 graduate of Tulsa’s Nathan Hale High School was aggressive and sharp. Connecting on a high percentage of set-up punches and power shots, he needed only 79 seconds to batter and finish Dafney, who hails from McComb, Mississippi. Milton wore blue trunks with "TULSA" stitched on the waistband.
After the Lippe Morrison-Bergman bout, neither participant was happy.
Immediately after the opening bell, Bergman attacked with a heavy left hand. “That was the plan,” he said. “I wasn’t going to wait and let (Lippe Morrison) get warmed up.”
Of the first-round determination by Ritter that Lippe Morrison had slipped and fallen instead of getting knocked down, Lippe Morrison replied, “I’ll man up. (Bergman) knocked me down. I don’t care if anyone wanted me to say that or not. Nothing against Ritter for saying it was a slip. He saw what he saw, but I’ll man up and say it: (Bergman) knocked me down.”
Now residing in Jay — the hometown of his father, former heavyweight champion Tommy Morrison — Lippe Morrison said he plans to take his grandmother to church on Sunday and return to Tulsa on Monday for a training session. He said he hopes to fight again in “two or three months.”