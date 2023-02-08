Two Oklahoma high school boys basketball teams ended their Tuesday night game with a combined score of six points.
An Oklahoma high school basketball game ended with a score of 4-2. It increased demands for a shot clock.
- By Hallie Hart The Oklahoman
