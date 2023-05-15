Sunday might be the last chance area residents have to witness an Ironman endurance event locally. Although the race could return, perhaps even dramatically reconfigured, this year’s event is the last installment of a three-year package deal.
Ironman organizers announced last month that they will not return to Tulsa in 2024. Officials said in a Facebook post that after consideration of the 2024 North American race calendar, they will discontinue the Ironman Tulsa and Ironman 70.3 Tulsa triathlons after this year’s races.
River Parks Authority Executive Director Jeff Edwards said he is disappointed with the decision but that he understands it.
“Logistically, to have any event of that magnitude spread out over this geographic distance is tough,” he said. “Most (Ironman) locations are much more compact.”
But Edwards said the decision not to return next year might not be the final word for the future of the event in Tulsa.
“To my knowledge, Ironman’s true desire is to try to wrap this into the completion of Zink Lake,” which will become a reality after the rebuilding of Zink Dam on the Arkansas River near 31st Street.
That would allow all three legs of the race — the swimming, biking and running — to take place much more centrally to downtown.
Currently, the swim portion of the race takes place in Keystone Lake, roughly 25 miles west. That arrangement requires shuttling the athletes and their bicycles to the lake, where space for spectators is limited.
The change also would allow the current separate “transition areas” — the first where the athletes get on their bikes and the second where they head out for the run — to be condensed into one location.
“I think taking a year off and then maybe hitting the reset button is going to be a very good thing for the event,” Edwards said.
Edwards, who completed Ironman Tulsa 2022 last May when he was the Parks and Recreation Department director for the city of Sand Springs, this year will compete as the cyclist of a three-person relay team in the half-distance Ironman 70.3 Tulsa event.
He said he’s enjoying seeing the race through different eyes this year after starting his new job with the River Parks Authority last fall.
Noting that the run course — which takes place along the River Parks trails — was voted as the Best in Overall Run Experience among the 50 Ironman events globally last year by the athletes who competed in them, he said he appreciates that the event gives “people an opportunity to change their lives.”
“For us to be able to offer that in the Tulsa area has to be a goal of more than just me, I would think.”
2022 Certified Piedmontese Beef Ironman Tulsa
