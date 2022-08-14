 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
THEN & NOW: CATCHING UP WITH FORMER LOCAL STARS

Shane Stewart: New Port City owner giving back to racing

  • Updated
After a long career as a driver, Shane Stewart, with 2-year-old son Lane, is staying close to the sport as a track owner.

After a 27-year career on the track, local racing legend Shane Stewart was ready to wind down and move on. However, with racing in his family’s blood, it was hard to escape the scene.

So when Stewart heard about Port City Raceway near Catoosa being for sale two years ago, he jumped at the opportunity. Although he didn’t race much at the track growing up in Bixby, he knew about it and started his career in a car similar to ones used at the track.

“It’s really cool to be able to give back to the sport that gave so much to me,” Stewart said. “Port City (has) a big following and we’re thankful to be able to come in and grab it by the horns and try to build it and continue to build it for years to come.”

The 46-year-old lived in Indianapolis during his career across stints in the World of Outlaws and American Sprint Car Series circuits, where he won more than 100 winged sprint car races and two ASCS championships.

Port City was the perfect place for Stewart and his family after being burned out from a long racing career.

“There was a period where I didn’t know what the heck I was going to do after racing,” Stewart said. “Kicked around a bunch of ideas, but I wanted to stay involved with racing."

After a phone call with the previous owners, it only took Stewart 10 minutes to decide he wanted to pursue his next career.

It also helps when Port City becomes a family reunion of sorts on race days.

“It’s been a little bit tricky learning the promoting side of it, but it’s been good to be back home,” Stewart said. “My brother races out here after taking 15, 16 years off. Now he’s got a micro and races out here. My two nephews race out here every weekend in the junior sprint class.

“And then it brings my mom and dad out here. So my family is with us every weekend. That part has been really nice.”

2015-01-16 sp-chilibowl

During his racing career, Shane Stewart, lived in Indianapolis and raced in the World of Outlaws and American Sprint Car Series circuits, where he won more than 100 winged sprint car races and two ASCS championships.

