Saint Francis Tulsa Tough returns to town one year after COVID-19 cancellation

The 15th running of the Saint Francis Tulsa Tough is set to begin Friday, returning to Tulsa and the surrounding area after the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Tulsa’s annual three-day cycling event begins Friday evening with the McNellie’s Group Blue Dome Criterium at the intersection of Third Street and Elgin Avenue and concludes on Sunday afternoon. Tulsa Tough achieved a new record for criterium registration this year and has approximately 3,800 racers registered. The event also has a record number of Divas scheduled to ride and is close to breaking its record for Fondo registration.

“There are several different communities that have an interest in this event in the cycling community,” said Malcolm McCollam, executive director of Tulsa Tough since its first running in 2006. “It’s like they’ve been fasting all week and all of a sudden you bring them in to a whole spread of food on the table, because people are coming out in numbers like we’ve never seen them before.”

Races begin at 5 p.m. Friday with the Men’s Category III and end with the Men’s Pro I at 8:30 p.m. and ensuing award ceremonies. On the corner of Third Street and Greenwood Avenue awaits a new hospitality area sponsored by Tito’s Handmade Vodka.

