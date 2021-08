Oklahoma team wins 2021 Little League Softball World Series, defeating Virginia 9-1

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Oklahoma's team defeated Virginia 9-1 on Wednesday afternoon to capture the 2021 Little League Softball World Series.

The victory completed an unbeaten postseason for the team, which represents the Green Country Little League out of Muskogee. It is the first Oklahoma squad to win the World Series.

Oklahoma broke the game open with five runs in the second inning and added three more in the third.

The Oklahoma offense feasted on Virginia's pitching. The team finished with 16 hits and was paced by Alexis Kierstead and Taylan Starr, who both went 4-for-4 at the plate.

All of the Oklahoma team’s hits were singles except for Aleigh Tucker’s double in the fourth inning.

Oklahoma starting pitcher Zoie Griffin picked up the win. She scattered three hits and allowed only one run (which was unearned) in four innings of work. Cambri Casey threw two scoreless innings to complete the contest.

Oklahoma trailed 1-0 before unloading a five-run inning. Seven straight batters reached base safely, with Starr providing a two-run single. Riley Dotson added a two-run single in the third to increase the Oklahoma lead to 8-1.