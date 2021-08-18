'It's an amazing deal': Oklahoma team wins 2021 Little League Softball World Series, defeating Virginia 9-1

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The final out of the Little League Softball World Series was a soft pitcher-to-first base toss after a ground ball.

While the softball floated in the air, Oklahoma’s Juliana Hutchens watched it play out like it was in slow motion.

“When that final out happened, my heart just dropped and it was really, really cool,” Hutchens said. “It’s an amazing deal to be a part of.”

Oklahoma defeated Virginia 9-1 on Wednesday afternoon to capture the 2021 Little League Softball World Series.

The victory completed an unbeaten postseason for the team, which represents the Green Country Little League out of Muskogee. It is the first Oklahoma squad to win the World Series.

The young team of 12- and 13-year-olds may accomplish plenty during their softball careers. But team manager Johnny Hutchens wants the players to embrace this memory forever.