'It's an amazing deal': Oklahoma team wins 2021 Little League Softball World Series, defeating Virginia 9-1
'It's an amazing deal': Oklahoma team wins 2021 Little League Softball World Series, defeating Virginia 9-1

  • Updated
081921-tul-spt-llsws-p1

Oklahoma's Little League softball team, which represents the Green Country Little League out of Muskogee, defeated Virginia 9-1 on Wednesday afternoon to capture the 2021 Little League Softball World Series.

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The final out of the Little League Softball World Series was a soft pitcher-to-first base toss after a ground ball.

While the softball floated in the air, Oklahoma’s Juliana Hutchens watched it play out like it was in slow motion.

“When that final out happened, my heart just dropped and it was really, really cool,” Hutchens said. “It’s an amazing deal to be a part of.”

Oklahoma defeated Virginia 9-1 on Wednesday afternoon to capture the 2021 Little League Softball World Series.

The victory completed an unbeaten postseason for the team, which represents the Green Country Little League out of Muskogee. It is the first Oklahoma squad to win the World Series.

The young team of 12- and 13-year-olds may accomplish plenty during their softball careers. But team manager Johnny Hutchens wants the players to embrace this memory forever.

“They’re always going to remember the friends that they came out here with,” he said. “We’ve talked about that several times at length. This is an experience that you will remember who you share it with more than you will the games, if that makes sense. These girls have a really, really tight bond, and it’s awesome to watch.”

Oklahoma broke the game open with five runs in the second inning and added three more in the third.

Oklahoma's offense feasted on Virginia pitching. The team finished with 16 hits and was paced by Alexis Kierstead and Taylan Starr, who both went 4-for-4 at the plate.

All of Oklahoma’s hits were singles except for Aleigh Tucker’s double in the fourth inning.

Oklahoma starter Zoie Griffin picked up the win. She scattered three hits and allowed only one run (which was unearned) in four innings of work. Cambri Casey threw two scoreless innings to complete the contest.

Oklahoma trailed 1-0 before it unloaded a five-run second inning. Seven straight batters reached base safely, with Starr providing a two-run single. Riley Dotson added a two-run single in the third to increase the Oklahoma lead to 8-1.

Griffin scored on Mileigh Needham’s RBI groundout in the fourth.

Juliana Hutchens was reminded that the school year now takes precedent over softball.

“I kind of wish I didn’t have to go to school,” she said, wearing a large grin, “and get to enjoy this a little bit longer.”

