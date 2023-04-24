Jason Rogers steps out of his white Ford F-250 and fumbles with a set of keys as he approaches the padlocked gate separating the community center parking lot from the field at Hicks Park.

It's a few minutes before 8 on a recent weeknight. Tulsa Athletic, the amateur soccer club that resides in the fourth-tier of the American soccer pyramid, is in the midst of its latest run in the U.S. Open Cup, the oldest national soccer competition in the country. Soon, a group of players in pink kits will arrive for Rondo drills, tactical work and the latest preparations for the single biggest match in club history.

Many of them are former local college standouts at schools like Tulsa, Oral Roberts and Rogers State; most have day jobs now.

It takes Rogers a few attempts to find the right key, but once he’s pulled the gate open his concern shifts to the state of the grass. In the early days of Rogers’ tenure as head coach, all of eight weeks ago, the pitch off South Mingo Road was cut too short.

Now, the grass is too long; enough to cover your shoes in some patches and Rogers is, at least momentarily, bothered.

Who cuts the grass, he’s asked.

“He does,” Rogers says.

Who?

“Sonny,” he elaborates.

Sonny is Sonny Dalesandro. The local restaurateur and former professional goalkeeper is also a co-owner of the club.

Over the first nine or so years of the program’s existence, Tulsa Athletic relied primarily on push mowers to meet National Premier Soccer League field requirements. Before the club invested in a zero-turn mower last year, occasional solo mowing sessions could take Dalesandro eight hours to complete.

“I’m like a Rockefeller now,” Dalesandro will later say. “We’ve got a riding mower.”

That’s the general temperature within the team under the lights on a windy evening at Hicks Park. In a week's time, Rogers and his team of dads, youth coaches, grad students and aspiring professionals will venture 237 miles north to a relative Goliath in Kansas City.

But tonight, the vibes are light and free.

An underdog cliché

On Tuesday, the temperature turns up when Tulsa Athletic visits traditional MLS power Sporting Kansas City in the third round of the 2023 U.S. Open Cup (7:30 p.m., ESPN+). On the heels of 1-0 victories over Cavalry FC and FC Tulsa in recent weeks, the club now finds itself deeper into the annual cup competition than it’s ever been in the 10 years since Dalesandro first established the program in 2013.

The knockout match comes with all the elements of an underdog cliche: A non-professional club with an annual operating budget between $50-75K against a team with an eight-figure squad payroll and a $200 million stadium. Rogers (two wins in his two games in charge) vs Peter Vermes, the Sporting KC coach who has presided over the organization’s last 524 matches. A club with an impressive collection of NPSL conference titles visiting the two-time MLS Cup and four-time U.S. Open Cup winners.

Even the very trophy at stake is intertwined with Tuesday night’s hosts.

“It's the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup,” Dalesandro said. “Their club was started by Lamar Hunt.”

Still, Tuesday presents a real opportunity for a squad filled with players who were all once the star on their local team and now chase something else playing for free with the Athletic. For Dalesandro, Rogers, the players and the spirit of grassroots soccer in the city of Tulsa, Tuesday night’s trip to Children’s Mercy Park is the soccer story of a lifetime — the kind that would make even Ted Lasso blush.

“This is a time that these dudes will never forget,” Rogers says. “And may never, ever experience again.”

The path to this historic game

The 1-0 win on April 5 that notched the Athletic's first-ever victory over crosstown rivals FC Tulsa and sent the club to Kansas City was exactly 12 months in the making.

On April 5, 2022, Tulsa Athletic paid a visit to ONEOK Field for the inaugural Tulsa Derby in the second round of last season’s U.S. Open Cup. Perhaps caught up in the setting, the Athletic opened well off the pace and fell behind 2-0 after just 19 minutes. Billy Nzojyibwami's 77th-minute goal marked only a late consolation in the 2-1 defeat.

“I took responsibility for that as an older player in the team, not having the team as prepared as needed,” says centerback Chris Taylor. “And I think that when you get a second go at something like that you have an opportunity to right the wrongs of the soccer, the tactics, the techniques, the mentality.”

Three hundred and sixty-five days later, that opportunity arrived. This time, FC Tulsa made the short drive to Hicks Park.

In a reversal from the previous meeting, Tulsa Athletic came out earlier this month on the front foot. Adopting a high press, the Athletic pressured the visitors and broke quickly.

The winner came in the 63rd minute via a Jonathan Harris header from a set piece and the hosts clung onto their lead all the way through seven minutes of stoppage time.

Taylor, the 22nd overall pick by the Portland Timbers in the 2011 MLS Draft and the only member of the playing squad with experience in the first tier, played all 97 minutes.

“Jason (Rogers) said to me after the game, ‘I looked around on the video and I saw you. Everyone else was hugging and high fiving. But you were celebrating like a child,'" Taylor says. “That moment is incredibly special for me.”

For 21-year-old midfielder Ciaran Winters, the final whistle on April 5 carried a different weight. Had the match been played a few months earlier, he might have been wearing FC Tulsa’s all-white uniform that night instead.

A Jenks native, Winters passed on college opportunities out of high school and signed a pro deal with FC Tulsa in December 2021. All told, he made 12 appearances for the hometown club and later went out on loan to Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC. When Winters returned in 2023, the club informed him that he’d been released.

Still pursuing a future in the professional game, Winters joined Tulsa Athletic for its U.S. Open Cup run this spring. Weeks after pulling on the Athletic's kit for the first time, he came off the bench to see out the 1-0 win over his former club.

“I was so excited to see a lot of familiar faces and get to play against an organization that ultimately passed on me,” Winters says. “The revenge aspect was sweet.

"It was just an awesome night for everyone there. You could see the passion on everyone's faces after every tackle. After every shot. They were up for it. I think we just wanted it more.”

At 33, Taylor’s perspective on the cup run comes with joints and muscles that ache more than they used to and a view that includes his daughters Rose, 6, and Hazel, 3.

Nothing from his four-year playing career at Tulsa or in his time in MLS matched the rush he felt watching his daughters run toward him after the whistle sounded at Hicks Park on April 5.

“It’s kind of culminating in this dream season for me to be able to have my kids out there and run around and take a picture after,” he says. “That’s really special. These are moments I’ll cherish forever.

"I don’t care that I’m not as good as I once was. That’s fine. Just being able to cherish those moments with family is all that I need.”

'Sometimes the soccer universe talks'

Around 9:30 p.m., an hour into the weeknight practice session, the Athletic are engaged in an 11-on-11 drill crafting their shape and formation for Sporting KC. Later, Rogers will tell his players he plans to give them free rein and chances to create opportunities in Kansas City.

Among the variables for Rogers to consider entering Tuesday night is predicting the combination of development players, reserves and first-team players Vermes and Sporting KC team in the midst of an early-season spiral might infuse into his starting 11.

“If they send out a mix of the young kids with some of the older guys,” Rogers says. “I think we have something of a small chance to surprise them.”

Rogers, who teaches at Edison and has led the school’s boys and girls soccer programs since 2014, will step into an MLS coaches box Tuesday night less than two months after accepting the top job at Tulsa Athletic. Two decades before that, he was part of a local team that dominated Tulsa’s men’s leagues and gave Dalesandro the initial push to establish a club.

“I always told Sonny I would be a part of this if he needed me,” Rogers says.

After a college career that included stops at Central Arkansas and Northeastern State, Rogers followed a passion for teaching and an obsession with soccer onto a coaching path that’s taken him from Claremore to Verdigris to Edison. In the middle of that journey, a four-year detour as an investigator into cases of abuse and neglect with the Department of Human Services pushed him back to soccer and education.

“I did that for a few years,” Rogers says. “And (my wife) was like, ‘You’re an angry person’. I was making more money. But I realized that this doesn’t make me happy.”

Beyond ties to the club — Rogers spent a full season playing for the Athletic in 2015 — the head coaching job Dalesandro offered this winter helped fulfill an enduring ambition of Rogers’ to coach in the highest levels of the game.

He had only six training sessions with the team ahead of the 1-0 win against Cavalry on March 22 at Hicks Park. Before FC Tulsa, six more sessions and an exhibition. Through Harris’ winner on April 5, Rogers had a victory over a professional club on his resume little more than a month into the job.

“As soon as the game was over it just kind of validated where I wanted to be in my soccer career,” he says. “Whether this is the height, I don’t care.”

Sometimes, the underdog story just writes itself.

In late March, three days after Tulsa Athletic beat Cavalry, Rogers and his wife left a wedding in Kansas City to see the visiting Seattle Sounders rout Sporting KC, 4-1. Sitting at midfield about 10 rows up from the pitch inside Children’s Mercy Park, Rogers turned to his wife, Katrina, and thought out loud on a lofty hypothetical.

“I said to her, ‘How funny would it be if in four weeks time I’m sitting in this stadium but I’m down there coaching instead?’” Rogers recalls. “We were joking that I would be coaching against Sporting KC in their stadium.

"Sometimes the soccer universe talks.”

'I'm going to live in the moment'

Jordan Watson, the 26-year old attacker, came to the United States in 2016 from his home in King's Cross at the heart of North London with every intention of returning home for a career in the professional game.

Seven years later, he’s getting a master’s degree in psychology at Rogers State and serving on the coaching staff with the RSU’s women’s soccer program.

In between the win over FC Tulsa and Tuesday’s visit to Sporting KC, Watson faced a battle with another American entity more formidable than both: the Department of Motor Vehicles

“Time consuming. It takes forever. It’s been a pain in the ass,” he says.

One in a collection of internationals in the squad and a key member of a team of former college soccer players chasing professional dreams, Watson’s perspective on a future playing the sport has shifted since he arrived stateside.

Coming up in the youth academies at England’s Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford Football Club, Watson competed against Premier League standouts of today including Chelsea’ Ruben Loftus-Cheek and seasoned midfielder Jonjo Shelvey of Liverpool, Swansea City, Newcastle and Nottingham Forest. In high school, he was a mentor to Arsenal’s Reiss Nelson.

But Watson’s academy career ended at 16 without a contract to continue in the professional ranks. Eventually, a local coach who had played at RSU directed Watson to Claremore where he banged in 18 goals and notched 15 assists for the Hillcats from 2016-21.

Little came of Watson’s attempts to catch on in the American professional leagues after college. In coaching and working on a graduate degree at RSU, Watson says he’s found peace, even if he’d still “bite your hand off” for a chance at the next level.

“There’s more to life than just playing,” Watson says. “And I’m comfortable with the fact that if I never make it that I’ve had good experiences.”

Around Watson at Tulsa Athletic is a cast of younger teammates still in hot pursuit of that next step up — players Watson believes have the talent necessary for the professional game. For any of them, Tuesday could be the night that changes everything.

“There’s going to be so many people watching,” Winters, who spent two years in the Sporting KC academy in high school, says.

Watson, who has pursued a pro contract in the last year, is well aware of what a performance in Kansas City could do for him, as well. Yet molded from experience, he sees a much bigger picture Tuesday night.

“This will be the biggest game of my career,” Watson says. “Yes, I have played professionals and I've played top teams like Liverpool, Fulham and Chelsea. I've played all of those teams but as a kid. This will be the first time as an adult playing a professional side in a professional stadium.

"I'm going to embrace it. I'm going to live in the moment.”

'We’re that strange middle child'

On a recent podcast appearance, Dalesandro joked that it would be “gold chains and jet skis for all the boys,” if Tulsa Athletic were to secure the $25,000 prize as the last remaining amateur team in the competition.

“The honest answer is not really that cool or romantic,” Dalesandro says.

At its inception in 2013, Tulsa Athletic was established with a vision of bringing MLS soccer to Tulsa.

In the decade that followed, a series of setbacks and gut punches held the club to its amateur status but forged an identity as a community club that pulled in partnerships with local breweries and became entrenched into Tulsa’s soccer culture.

“We’re that strange middle child that kind of does their own thing,” Rogers explains. “I think our ownership and our identity kind of let’s you see that. We’re different. Our jerseys are pink, green and yellow. Our mascot is a unicorn.”

After the Athletic, the lone amateur team left in the U.S. Open Cup field is Chicago House AC, which meets Chicago Fire of MLS Wednesday night. Tulsa Athletic owns the tiebreaker and simply needs to match the result Chicago House delivers Wednesday to claim the $25,000 payout.

A small sum on the scale of the global game, the prize money would finance a good portion of the Tulsa Athletic’s expenses for the summer season and could pave another stone on the path it hopes to forge in its second decade.

“Results come and go,” Dalesandro says. “People don’t remember what our score was away to Little Rock in 2017. But what this platform can do is it can be used as a mechanism to make our community better. I would just like to see the club’s success grow its ability to impact the community.”

Prior to kick off in Kansas City Tuesday, Dalesandro’s mind won’t be on matching a result in a game 500 miles away or a potentially transformative consolation prize. Because as far as the club’s 45-year-old co-owner is concerned, Tulsa Athletic’s story of a lifetime isn’t yet closed.

“Soccer is an incredible sport that produces incredible stories. We just hope there’s a couple of stories left in the Open Cup,” Good or bad — we have another chapter left.”