Guerin Emig: 'Give your heart to the Lord because your butt is mine' -- Memories of Nolan Richardson's famed TU takeover from a player who lived it

“And I remember a pickup game, Pressey was guarding me. I was on the baseline. I went up back toward the top of the key, did a little spin move and shot a 12-foot jumper. Pressey blocks it with his elbow.

“Now, I am not gifted. I could get all of two inches off the ground at TU. But I was 6-11. Paul was 6-5. And he just shot up and blocked that shot.

“I remember I just stood there and watched him go down the court. I thought, ‘Oh. My. Gosh.’”

This made Ed laugh and reflect

“The first preseason game we played a team from Toronto, I believe. We won by 20. We’re high-fiving all over the locker room just thinking this is fabulous.

“Coach comes in. He slams the door. With that voice, and to this day I hear his voice and I’m ready to get on the baseline and start running suicides, just that powerful presence Coach has... He came in and said, ‘Gentlemen, we play 40 minutes of basketball at the University of Tulsa. Tonight you all played about 32. We’re not gonna do that anymore.’

“This is Friday night. After a few other choice words, Coach goes, ‘Six in the morning. Don’t be late. You’d better give your heart to the Lord because your butt is mine.’