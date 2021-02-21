Guerin Emig: 'Give your heart to the Lord because your butt is mine' -- Memories of Nolan Richardson's famed TU takeover from a player who lived it

My old friend and Broken Arrow Ledger boss Doug Quinn emailed last week. He had read my Nolan Richardson column and had a terrific idea – a remembrance of Richardson’s first Tulsa team from Ed Lindblad, who played for Richardson that historic 1980-81 season after spending his previous three years under Richardson predecessor Jim King.
Lindblad is a Tulsa lifer. He grew up at Admiral and Harvard, starred for Rogers and signed with TU over Kansas State because he wanted to attend college in the city he loved, and in the city he’d remain after graduating. He’s still here, still a TU booster.
Lindblad’s investment 40 years ago was deep. His perspective as a pre-Richardson holdover today is unique.
We connected Saturday. Let him take it from here...
This made Ed laugh
“Nolan brought his four from Western Texas, Paul (Pressey), Phil (Spradling), David (Brown) and Greg (Stewart). He got Mike (Anderson) from the team they beat in the JUCO championship. He kept five of us...
“They came in during the summer and we’d go to Mabee Gym and have pickup games. The old guys are there, and here comes these young guys from Western Texas. And we’re sitting here, pretty much all of us had an air of let’s say confidence. We’re Division I basketball players. This is how the game is played at this level.
“And I remember a pickup game, Pressey was guarding me. I was on the baseline. I went up back toward the top of the key, did a little spin move and shot a 12-foot jumper. Pressey blocks it with his elbow.
“Now, I am not gifted. I could get all of two inches off the ground at TU. But I was 6-11. Paul was 6-5. And he just shot up and blocked that shot.
“I remember I just stood there and watched him go down the court. I thought, ‘Oh. My. Gosh.’”
This made Ed laugh and reflect
“The first preseason game we played a team from Toronto, I believe. We won by 20. We’re high-fiving all over the locker room just thinking this is fabulous.
“Coach comes in. He slams the door. With that voice, and to this day I hear his voice and I’m ready to get on the baseline and start running suicides, just that powerful presence Coach has... He came in and said, ‘Gentlemen, we play 40 minutes of basketball at the University of Tulsa. Tonight you all played about 32. We’re not gonna do that anymore.’
“This is Friday night. After a few other choice words, Coach goes, ‘Six in the morning. Don’t be late. You’d better give your heart to the Lord because your butt is mine.’
“We practiced three times that Saturday. Six a.m., 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. All we did was drills and running. But it set the tone, right? It set the tone for how we were gonna play ball. With intensity and work ethic. We’re on that court and we’re gonna give it all. Give the three hardest minutes we can, come out for a break and then right back in. That’s the way we were.”
This made Ed thoughtful and prideful
“I’ll never forget when we got in the NIT… Our room at LaFortune Hall faced 8th Street. We could look out the window at Skelly Stadium, and back then all of the ticket sales were outside at one of the gates. And people were wrapped around the stadium at seven o’clock in the morning to buy tickets. And to see that Assembly Center packed to the rim every night we played. ... It was something. Just the whole city...
“You look at Bartlett Square and see the 10,000 people there (for the NIT championship celebration). We would go out to dinner every night from when we got back from New York till the end of the school year... We were opening restaurants. We were signing autographs. We were doing everything.”
Another laugh
“There’s a rumor out there I’m the reason we won the NIT...
“We’re playing Creighton in Omaha in the semifinals of the Missouri Valley Tournament. We’re 21-6. We’re ranked. Hey, we win one more game... The Valley is going to get two teams in the NCAA between Wichita State, Creighton and us.
“It’s a tie ballgame. Mike Anderson puts up a shot from the right side. Long rebound. I go straight up in the air. Daryl Stovall from Creighton comes up underneath me. Referee Ron Zetcher comes out from the baseline. ‘Foul, number 52.’ I couldn’t believe it. One second left. Stovall goes to the line, hits his free throws and Creighton wins...
“Creighton goes to the NCAA in our place. They get beat by St. Joe’s in the first round. We go to the NIT and win the whole thing...
“A couple years ago, the university is doing commemorative bricks in front of the Reynolds Center. I get a letter and donate for a brick. I’m talking to my son, Dan. He’s sharp-witted. I’m gonna do this brick but I don’t know what to put on there. I’ve got 13 spaces and three lines. What should I do?
“Later that evening, Dan sent me a text. First line: ‘I didn’t foul.’ Second line: ‘81 NIT champs.’ Third line: ‘U R Welcome.’”
One to close on
“After we won the NIT, we were in the Madison Square Garden locker room and Coach said, ‘Because of what you all have done tonight, you have become the pioneers for University of Tulsa basketball.’
“There was Bill Self’s 32-5 team, and Buzz Peterson’s team that won the NIT. But I think what we did when we did it was so out of the ordinary and not expected that it just had a huge impact.
“To this day 40 years later, people still remember that time.”