Again, Tulsa hosts prestigious National Golden Gloves boxing event

For the second consecutive year, as the Golden Gloves of America National Tournament of Champions is conducted at the Cox Business Convention Center, several hundred amateur boxers and their coaches have gathered in downtown Tulsa.

One of the world’s more prestigious amateur tournaments, the six-day National Golden Gloves event begins on Monday. Each day through Saturday’s championship round, bouts will begin at 6 p.m. in Exhibit Hall C.

Former professional world champions Micky Ward and Christy Martin will be at ringside during the Saturday finals. Ward’s story was told in a 2010 movie — “The Fighter” — that starred Mark Wahlberg and Christian Bale.

The subject of a recent Netflix documentary, Martin will be at Tulsa’s Magic City bookstore at 2 p.m. Saturday to sign copies of her autobiography, “Fighting for Survival.”

Golden Gloves tickets are available at TicketStorm.com or at the door. For sponsorship opportunities or reserved ringside tables, contact Aaron Sloan at 918-289-0090 or email Sloan at engineroomboxing.info@gmail.com.

Sloan is the president of the Kansas-Oklahoma Golden Gloves group and owns Tulsa’s Engine Room gym. His efforts resulted in Tulsa hosting the 2021 and 2022 National Golden Gloves.

As members of the Kansas-Oklahoma team, five boxers hail from Tulsa. The men: at 156 pounds, Carlos Hernandez of the Engine Room; at 165, Karlos Lizarraga, who also trains at the Engine Room; and at 176, William Beckley of the King Street gym.

The women: 125-pound Elayna Rowe and 139-pound Heather Lloyd, both of whom train at the Engine Room.

In 2021, Tulsa’s Neida Ibarra was the only Kansas-Oklahoma boxer to capture a national championship. In the 132-pound final, Ibarra outpointed New England’s Liz Leddy 5-0.

Last year’s tournament had an estimated $2 million impact on Tulsa’s economy. Male and female amateurs, ranging in age from 18 to 40, represented 30 Golden Gloves franchises and competed in 10 weight classes during the USA Boxing-sanctioned event.

Those attending this week’s event will also have the opportunity to try the official Golden Gloves VR virtual boxing game, which was developed by Engine Room VR, a Tulsa tech start-up enterprise and scheduled for a Christmas Day commercial release on Oculus and Steam platforms.

Former National Golden Gloves champions include Muhammad Ali, Sugar Ray Leonard and Oscar De La Hoya. Before Tulsa’s Allan Green became a world-ranked professional super middleweight, he was a Golden Gloves champion in 2002.