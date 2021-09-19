Again, Broken Arrow schedules a televised boxing event in the Rose District

Two years ago, an interesting event was planned for Broken Arrow’s Rose District: televised professional boxing, in a show conducted in a makeshift outdoor stadium at the intersection of Main and Broadway.

Because of the threat of rain, the fights were moved to an indoor setting (Broken Arrow’s Central Park Community Center). On Friday, Broken Arrow city officials and the Showtime cable network are partners in a second attempt to conduct open-air fights — and again at Main and Broadway.

The final three bouts are televised live on Showtime, and the participants in those fights have a combined record of 72-2-1. Matched in the 10-round main event are rising-star bantamweights: Ja’Rico O’Quinn (14-0-1) of Detroit and Saul Sanchez (16-1) of Los Angeles.

Tickets are at www.rosedistrict.com. The gate opens at 6 p.m. Showtime’s live telecast begins at 9:35.

The forecast shows no chance for Friday rain in Tulsa Country. If there were a weather disruption, however, the Rose District boxing would move to the same venue used in 2019 — the Central Park Community Center at 1500 S. Main.