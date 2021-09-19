Again, Broken Arrow schedules a televised boxing event in the Rose District

Unbeaten Detroit bantamweight Ja'Rico O'Quinn (right) is involved in the main event of Friday's Showtime-televised outdoor boxing show in Broken Arrow's Rose District.
DAVE MANDEL, Showtime courtesy
From Staff Reports
Two years ago, an interesting event was planned for Broken Arrow’s Rose District: televised professional boxing, in a show conducted in a makeshift outdoor stadium at the intersection of Main and Broadway.
Because of the threat of rain, the fights were moved to an indoor setting (Broken Arrow’s Central Park Community Center). On Friday, Broken Arrow city officials and the Showtime cable network are partners in a second attempt to conduct open-air fights — and again at Main and Broadway.
The final three bouts are televised live on Showtime, and the participants in those fights have a combined record of 72-2-1. Matched in the 10-round main event are rising-star bantamweights: Ja’Rico O’Quinn (14-0-1) of Detroit and Saul Sanchez (16-1) of Los Angeles.
Tickets are at
www.rosedistrict.com. The gate opens at 6 p.m. Showtime’s live telecast begins at 9:35.
The forecast shows no chance for Friday rain in Tulsa Country. If there were a weather disruption, however, the Rose District boxing would move to the same venue used in 2019 — the Central Park Community Center at 1500 S. Main.
Photos: Professional boxing matches at the Hard Rock Live theater in Catoosa
ESPN Boxing
Nico Ali Walsh (right) fights Jordan Weeks during their Middleweight fight at the Hard Rock Casino Theater in Catoosa, OK on 8/14/21.
BRETT ROJO, For the Tulsa World
ESPN Boxing
Nico Ali Walsh (right) fights Jordan Weeks during their Middleweight fight at the Hard Rock Casino Theater in Catoosa, OK on 8/14/21.
BRETT ROJO, For the Tulsa World
ESPN Boxing
Nico Ali Walsh celebrates after defeating Jordan Weeks in their Middleweight fight at the Hard Rock Casino Theater in Catoosa, OK on 8/14/21.
BRETT ROJO, For the Tulsa World
ESPN Boxing
Nico Ali Walsh holds hands with his mother Rasheda Ali Walsh and father Bob Walsh after defeating Jordan Weeks in their Middleweight fight at the Hard Rock Casino Theater in Catoosa, OK on 8/14/21.
BRETT ROJO, For the Tulsa World
ESPN Boxing
Nico Ali Walsh enters the ring to fight Jordan Weeks for their Middleweight fight at the Hard Rock Casino Theater in Catoosa, OK on 8/14/21.
BRETT ROJO, For the Tulsa World
ESPN Boxing
Nico Ali Walsh smiles during an interview after defeating Jordan Weeks in their Middleweight fight at the Hard Rock Casino Theater in Catoosa, OK on 8/14/21.
BRETT ROJO, For the Tulsa World
ESPN Boxing
Nico Ali Walsh (right) fights Jordan Weeks during their Middleweight fight at the Hard Rock Casino Theater in Catoosa, OK on 8/14/21.
BRETT ROJO, For the Tulsa World
ESPN Boxing
Nico Ali Walsh has his gloves removed after defeating Jordan Weeks in their Middleweight fight at the Hard Rock Casino Theater in Catoosa, OK on 8/14/21.
BRETT ROJO, For the Tulsa World
NICO ALI WALSH
The grandson of Muhammad Ali, Nico Ali Walsh launched his professional boxing career with a first-round knockout victory at the Hard Rock Live theater on Saturday.
Brett Rojo, for the Tulsa World
ESPN Boxing
Nico Ali Walsh (left) fights Jordan Weeks during their Middleweight fight at the Hard Rock Casino Theater in Catoosa, OK on 8/14/21.
BRETT ROJO, For the Tulsa World
ESPN Boxing
Rasheda Ali Walsh hugs her husband Bob Walsh after their son Nico Ali Walsh defeated Jordan Weeks in their Middleweight fight at the Hard Rock Casino Theater in Catoosa, OK on 8/14/21.
BRETT ROJO, For the Tulsa World
NICO ALI WALSH
Rasheda Ali Walsh (right) and her husband Bob Walsh were at ringside for their son Nico Ali Walsh's first professional fight. Rasheda Ali Walsh is Muhammad Ali's daughter.
BRETT ROJO, For the Tulsa World
NICO ALI WALSH
After rocking Jordan Weeks (left) with a flurry of power punches, Nico Ali Walsh scored a first-round knockout victory in his first professional fight.
Brett Rojo, for the Tulsa World
ESPN Boxing
Nico Ali Walsh (right) fights Jordan Weeks during their Middleweight fight at the Hard Rock Casino Theater in Catoosa, OK on 8/14/21.
BRETT ROJO, For the Tulsa World
ESPN Boxing
Nico Ali Walsh prepares for his middleweight fight against Jordan Weeks at the Hard Rock Casino Theater in Catoosa, OK on 8/14/21.
BRETT ROJO, For the Tulsa World
ESPN Boxing
Nico Ali Walsh celebrates after defeating Jordan Weeks in their Middleweight fight at the Hard Rock Casino Theater in Catoosa, OK on 8/14/21.
BRETT ROJO, For the Tulsa World
ESPN Boxing
Rasheda Ali Walsh hugs her son Nico Ali Walsh after he defeated Jordan Weeks in their Middleweight fight at the Hard Rock Casino Theater in Catoosa, OK on 8/14/21.
BRETT ROJO, For the Tulsa World
ESPN Boxing
Rasheda Ali Walsh looks on during post fight ceremonies after her son Nico Ali Walsh defeated Jordan Weeks in their Middleweight fight at the Hard Rock Casino Theater in Catoosa, OK on 8/14/21.
BRETT ROJO, For the Tulsa World
ESPN Boxing
Nico Ali Walsh (right) fights Jordan Weeks during their Middleweight fight at the Hard Rock Casino Theater in Catoosa, OK on 8/14/21.
BRETT ROJO, For the Tulsa World
ESPN Boxing
Nico Ali Walsh (left) fights Jordan Weeks during their Middleweight fight at the Hard Rock Casino Theater in Catoosa, OK on 8/14/21.
BRETT ROJO, For the Tulsa World
ESPN Boxing
Nico Ali Walsh (right) fights Jordan Weeks during their Middleweight fight at the Hard Rock Casino Theater in Catoosa, OK on 8/14/21.
BRETT ROJO, For the Tulsa World
NICO ALI WALSH
As a tribute to his grandfather Muhammad Ali's signature look, Nico Ali Walsh was clad in a white robe, in white trunks that belonged to Ali and in white boots. On Saturday at the Hard Rock Live theater, Ali Walsh prevailed in his first professional fight.
Brett Rojo, for the Tulsa World
ESPN Boxing
Nico Ali Walsh (right) fights Jordan Weeks during their Middleweight fight at the Hard Rock Casino Theater in Catoosa, OK on 8/14/21.
BRETT ROJO, For the Tulsa World
ESPN Boxing
Don Haynesworth (left) fights Trey Lippe Morrison during their Heavyweight fight at the Hard Rock Casino Theater in Catoosa, OK on 8/14/21.
BRETT ROJO, For the Tulsa World
ESPN Boxing
Don Haynesworth (left) fights Trey Lippe Morrison during their Heavyweight fight at the Hard Rock Casino Theater in Catoosa, OK on 8/14/21.
BRETT ROJO, For the Tulsa World
TREY LIPPE MORRISON
During Saturday's ESPN-televised, Top Rank-promoted fight card at the Hard Rock Live theater, Trey Lippe Morrison (right) connects with a body shot against opponent Don Haynesworth. With a six-round, unanimous-decision victory, Lippe Morrison remained undefeated.
Brett Rojo, for the Tulsa World
ESPN Boxing
Trey Lippe Morrison (left) fights Don Haynesworth during their Heavyweight fight at the Hard Rock Casino Theater in Catoosa, OK on 8/14/21.
BRETT ROJO, For the Tulsa World
ESPN Boxing
Trey Lippe Morrison fights Don Haynesworth during their Heavyweight fight at the Hard Rock Casino Theater in Catoosa, OK on 8/14/21.
BRETT ROJO, For the Tulsa World
ESPN Boxing
Trey Lippe Morrison (right) fights Don Haynesworth during their Heavyweight fight at the Hard Rock Casino Theater in Catoosa, OK on 8/14/21.
BRETT ROJO, For the Tulsa World
ESPN Boxing
Trey Lippe Morrison gets ready to fight Don Haynesworth during their Heavyweight fight at the Hard Rock Casino Theater in Catoosa, OK on 8/14/21.
BRETT ROJO, For the Tulsa World
ESPN Boxing
Trey Lippe Morrison gets ready to fight Don Haynesworth during their Heavyweight fight at the Hard Rock Casino Theater in Catoosa, OK on 8/14/21.
BRETT ROJO, For the Tulsa World
ESPN Boxing
Trey Lippe Morrison (left) fights Don Haynesworth during their Heavyweight fight at the Hard Rock Casino Theater in Catoosa, OK on 8/14/21.
BRETT ROJO, For the Tulsa World
ESPN Boxing
Trey Lippe Morrison (left) fights Don Haynesworth during their Heavyweight fight at the Hard Rock Casino Theater in Catoosa, OK on 8/14/21.
BRETT ROJO, For the Tulsa World
ESPN Boxing
Trey Lippe Morrison (left) sticks his tongue out at Don Haynesworth during their Heavyweight fight at the Hard Rock Casino Theater in Catoosa, OK on 8/14/21.
BRETT ROJO, For the Tulsa World
ESPN Boxing
Trey Lippe Morrison (left) fights Don Haynesworth during their Heavyweight fight at the Hard Rock Casino Theater in Catoosa, OK on 8/14/21.
BRETT ROJO, For the Tulsa World
ESPN Boxing
Trey Lippe Morrison (left) fights Don Haynesworth during their Heavyweight fight at the Hard Rock Casino Theater in Catoosa, OK on 8/14/21.
BRETT ROJO, For the Tulsa World
TREY LIPPE MORRISON
With a unanimous-decision triumph on Saturday at the Hard Rock Live theater, Trey Lippe Morrison remained unbeaten at 18-0.
Brett Rojo, for the Tulsa World
ESPN Boxing
Trey Lippe Morrison (left) fights Don Haynesworth during their Heavyweight fight at the Hard Rock Casino Theater in Catoosa, OK on 8/14/21.
BRETT ROJO, For the Tulsa World
TREY LIPPE MORRISON
Trey Lippe Morrison (right) scores with a power shot during his Saturday victory over Don Haynesworth at the Hard Rock Live theater.
Brett Rojo, for the Tulsa World
ESPN Boxing
Trey Lippe Morrison (left) fights Don Haynesworth during their Heavyweight fight at the Hard Rock Casino Theater in Catoosa, OK on 8/14/21. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
BRETT ROJO, For the Tulsa World
ESPN Boxing
Trey Lippe Morrison moves in on Don Haynesworth during their Heavyweight fight at the Hard Rock Casino Theater in Catoosa, OK on 8/14/21.
BRETT ROJO, For the Tulsa World
ESPN Boxing
Trey Lippe Morrison (left) fights Don Haynesworth during their Heavyweight fight at the Hard Rock Casino Theater in Catoosa, OK on 8/14/21.
BRETT ROJO, For the Tulsa World
ESPN Boxing
Trey Lippe Morrison enters the ring to fight Don Haynesworth during their Heavyweight fight at the Hard Rock Casino Theater in Catoosa, OK on 8/14/21.
BRETT ROJO, For the Tulsa World
ESPN Boxing
Trey Lippe Morrison gets ready to fight Don Haynesworth during their Heavyweight fight at the Hard Rock Casino Theater in Catoosa, OK on 8/14/21.
BRETT ROJO, For the Tulsa World
ESPN Boxing
Trey Lippe Morrison fights Don Haynesworth during their Heavyweight fight at the Hard Rock Casino Theater in Catoosa, OK on 8/14/21.
BRETT ROJO, For the Tulsa World
ESPN Boxing
Trey Lippe Morrison (left) fights Don Haynesworth during their Heavyweight fight at the Hard Rock Casino Theater in Catoosa, OK on 8/14/21.
BRETT ROJO, For the Tulsa World
ESPN Boxing
Trey Lippe Morrison (left) fights Don Haynesworth during their Heavyweight fight at the Hard Rock Casino Theater in Catoosa, OK on 8/14/21.
BRETT ROJO, For the Tulsa World
ESPN Boxing
Trey Lippe Morrison (right) fights Don Haynesworth during their Heavyweight fight at the Hard Rock Casino Theater in Catoosa, OK on 8/14/21.
BRETT ROJO, For the Tulsa World
ESPN Boxing
Trey Lippe Morrison (left) fights Don Haynesworth during their Heavyweight fight at the Hard Rock Casino Theater in Catoosa, OK on 8/14/21.
BRETT ROJO, For the Tulsa World
Labor Day sale: $1 for six months
Get a six-month digital-only subscription for $1. Subscribe today in less than a minute: Tulsaworld.com/subscribe
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!