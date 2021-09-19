 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Again, Broken Arrow schedules a televised boxing event in the Rose District
0 Comments
editor's pick

Again, Broken Arrow schedules a televised boxing event in the Rose District

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
BROKEN ARROW BOXING

Unbeaten Detroit bantamweight Ja'Rico O'Quinn (right) is involved in the main event of Friday's Showtime-televised outdoor boxing show in Broken Arrow's Rose District. 

 DAVE MANDEL, Showtime courtesy

Two years ago, an interesting event was planned for Broken Arrow’s Rose District: televised professional boxing, in a show conducted in a makeshift outdoor stadium at the intersection of Main and Broadway.

Because of the threat of rain, the fights were moved to an indoor setting (Broken Arrow’s Central Park Community Center). On Friday, Broken Arrow city officials and the Showtime cable network are partners in a second attempt to conduct open-air fights — and again at Main and Broadway.

The final three bouts are televised live on Showtime, and the participants in those fights have a combined record of 72-2-1. Matched in the 10-round main event are rising-star bantamweights: Ja’Rico O’Quinn (14-0-1) of Detroit and Saul Sanchez (16-1) of Los Angeles.

Tickets are at www.rosedistrict.com. The gate opens at 6 p.m. Showtime’s live telecast begins at 9:35.

The forecast shows no chance for Friday rain in Tulsa Country. If there were a weather disruption, however, the Rose District boxing would move to the same venue used in 2019 — the Central Park Community Center at 1500 S. Main.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is Sean Payton an early frontrunner for Coach of the Year?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News