After go-ahead goal waved off, FC Tulsa settles for tie

FC Tulsa appeared to score the go-ahead goal in the 77th minute Friday night, but it was called back due to a foul, and the team had to settle for a 1-1 tie against Sporting Kansas City II in Kansas City, Kansas.

As he rushed upfield with the ball, Tulsa’s Dario Suarez was challenged by KC goalkeeper John Pulskamp about five yards outside the box, and the two collided. Both went down as the loose ball bounced to a charging Marlon Santos of Tulsa, and he put it into an empty net from 16 yards out. After initially signaling a goal, the officials conferred and instead called a foul on Suarez, wiping out the score and leaving the game tied.

KC controlled most of the possession after that, especially during eight minutes of stoppage time, but Tulsa was able to hold on to at least secure the draw. Goalkeeper Austin Wormell, in his second straight start in place of the injured Sean Lewis, made saves on Sporting’s Petar Cuic and Osvaldo Cisneros as KC swarmed the Tulsa end during stoppage time.