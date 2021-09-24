After go-ahead goal waved off, FC Tulsa settles for tie

FC Tulsa appeared to score the go-ahead goal in the 77th minute Friday night, but it was called back due to a foul, and the team had to settle for a 1-1 tie against Sporting Kansas City II in Kansas City, Kansas.
As he rushed upfield with the ball, Tulsa’s Dario Suarez was challenged by KC goalkeeper John Pulskamp about five yards outside the box, and the two collided. Both went down as the loose ball bounced to a charging Marlon Santos of Tulsa, and he put it into an empty net from 16 yards out. After initially signaling a goal, the officials conferred and instead called a foul on Suarez, wiping out the score and leaving the game tied.
KC controlled most of the possession after that, especially during eight minutes of stoppage time, but Tulsa was able to hold on to at least secure the draw. Goalkeeper Austin Wormell, in his second straight start in place of the injured Sean Lewis, made saves on Sporting’s Petar Cuic and Osvaldo Cisneros as KC swarmed the Tulsa end during stoppage time.
Tulsa (12-10-3) is 5-1-2 in its past eight matches and remains in third place in the USL Championship’s Central Division, missing another opportunity to pull even with second-place Birmingham, who is now two points ahead but holds a game in hand. The top four teams in the division qualify for the playoffs, with the top two hosting home games.
Kansas City (4-14-9) remains in last place in the division.
Suarez put Tulsa on the scoreboard first, striking just eight minutes into the contest, as he converted his fourth penalty kick and his team-leading ninth goal of the season. He boomed a shot into the upper left corner, beating Pulskamp, who dove the right way but just couldn’t reach it.
Sporting KC started to take over the momentum later in the first half and Wormell was forced to make a spectacular diving save on Jake Davis’ 25-yard free kick in the 33rd minute.
Kansas City tied it in the 65th minute when 18-year-old rookie Kayden Pierre struck for his first professional goal with a 17-yard shot that deflected off Tulsa defender Mo Jadama and past Wormell, just inside the left post.
Kansas City ended up with a 20-8 edge in shots, with Wormell making four saves total.
FC Tulsa 1, Sporting Kansas City II 1
Tulsa;1;0;--;1
SKC;0;1;--;1
Goals: Tulsa, Suarez 9 (PK); SKC, Pierre 1.
Shots: Tulsa 8, SKC 20. Saves: Tulsa, Wormell 4; SKC, Pulskamp 2. Fouls: Tulsa 13, SKC 11. Yellow cards: Tulsa, Johnson, Flanagan, DaCosta, Jadama; SKC, Cuic, Cisneros.