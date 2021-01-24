After COVID-19 sidelines several coaches and players, Oilers fall 5-0 to Allen

After COVID-19 sidelined several players and coaches and on the heels of playing four games in five days, the Tulsa Oilers are probably in need of some rest if Sunday’s game with the Allen Americans is any indication.

The Oilers were soundly defeated by the ECHL Western Conference leading Americans 5-0 after losing three straight to the Indy Fuel.

The Oilers (6-8) are on a six-game losing streak, but were fortunate to be playing after COVID-19 test results Tuesday revealed several positive cases.

Oilers coach Rob Murray, assistant coach Zac Desjardins, leading scorer Danny Moynihan and several other players were forced into quarantine.

Head equipment manager Tony Deynzer and athletic trainer Steve Lintern were behind the bench in place of Murray and Desjardins for all four games.

Murray watched the games on flohockey.com, which carries all ECHL games, and called in to the locker room between periods.

“We were able to watch the games, but I was not able to tell the guys in real time what is going on and what we need to do,” Murray said Sunday via phone from his home. “It was tough. We had virtual meetings before the games and talked with the team between periods. We have to get back behind the bench.”