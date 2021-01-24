After COVID-19 sidelines several coaches and players, Oilers fall 5-0 to Allen

After COVID-19 sidelined several players and coaches and on the heels of playing four games in five days, the Tulsa Oilers are probably in need of some rest if Sunday’s game with the Allen Americans is any indication.
The Oilers were soundly defeated by the ECHL Western Conference leading Americans 5-0 after losing three straight to the Indy Fuel.
The Oilers (6-8) are on a six-game losing streak, but were fortunate to be playing after COVID-19 test results Tuesday revealed several positive cases.
Oilers coach Rob Murray, assistant coach Zac Desjardins, leading scorer Danny Moynihan and several other players were forced into quarantine.
Head equipment manager Tony Deynzer and athletic trainer Steve Lintern were behind the bench in place of Murray and Desjardins for all four games.
Murray watched the games on flohockey.com, which carries all ECHL games, and called in to the locker room between periods.
“We were able to watch the games, but I was not able to tell the guys in real time what is going on and what we need to do,” Murray said Sunday via phone from his home. “It was tough. We had virtual meetings before the games and talked with the team between periods. We have to get back behind the bench.”
After Wednesday’s game with Indy, more players tested positive. In all, 12 players were positive. Murray quickly signed five new players who joined the team on Friday, keeping the roster afloat.
New players coming in and no coach on site made the game challenging.
“What I told them between periods was not really any different from what I usually do because I am watching the games anyway,” Murray said of his day-to-day communication. “During the periods, the real communication was lost.”
Despite the issues affecting the team, the three games against Indy were close.
“Outside of (Sunday's) game I thought we had a chance in the games against Indy,” Murray said. “We had leads in the third period and we did not get enough points. Today we looked tired. It was the fourth game in five nights and a short bench.”
The Oilers return to the BOK Center ice on Thursday to face Kansas City. Murray expects to be back behind the bench by then.
“We will be back on Thursday, as well as a handful of players,” Murray said. “We will take Monday and Tuesday off and practice on Wednesday.
“We will recover from this.”
Sunday, the Oilers had little fight left in them as the game wore on. They were outshot 42-31 and Allen took advantage, scoring twice in the second period and three times in the third — two of which came on power plays — to shut out the Oilers.
AMERICANS 5, OILERS 0
Allen;0;2;3;—;5
Tulsa;0;0;0;—;0
First period: No scoring. Penalties: None.
Second period: 1, Allen, Kielly 2 (Lochead, Lancaster) 4:23. 2, Allen, Asuchak 1 (Mackin, Sheehy) 5:20. Penalties: Allen, Kielly (roughing) 11:03. Tulsa, Beauvais (roughing) 11:03. Tulsa, Minerva (tripping) 14:45.
Third period: 3, Allen, Lancaster 3 (Mackin, Doetzel) 3:14. 4, Allen, Kneen 3 (Beaulieu, Laberge) 8:17 (pp). 5, Allen, Lammon 3 (Laberge, Stevenson) 13:13 (pp). Penalties: Tulsa, Badini (cross checking) 6:24. Allen, Lochead (slashing) 18:40.
Power plays: Allen, 2-3. Tulsa, 0-1.
Shots Allen, 13-17-12—42. Tulsa, 9-11-11—31.
Saves: Allen, Paterson 9-11-11—31. Tulsa, Williams 13-15-9—37.
Referee: Andrew Wilk. A: 2,461.