Adepoju Adebawore, 4-star defensive lineman from Kansas City, commits to Oklahoma

Oklahoma landed its fifth commitment since July 4 on Sunday afternoon when four-star defensive lineman Adepoju Adebawore announced his pledge via Twitter.

Adebawore, an edge rusher from North Kansas City High School in Missouri, is the No. 98-ranked player in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. He's also the No. 12 edge rusher and No. 5 player in Missouri.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound prospect chose the Sooners over Georgia, Louisiana State, Missouri and Northwestern. He also held offers from the likes of Michigan, Southern California, Oregon, Florida State and Miami (Florida).

Adebawore took an official visit to Norman on June 3 and was primarily recruited by OU defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis, according to 247Sports. 

Adebawore is the 14th pledge of Oklahoma's 2023 class, and the 10th since June. He's the lone defensive lineman of OU's 2023 cycle so far. 

