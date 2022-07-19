2022 MLB Draft tracker: Sooners pitcher Javier Ramos selected in 18th round by Colorado

The State of Oklahoma has several projected 2022 MLB Draft picks out of the state's colleges and high schools.

The first- and second-round selections take place on Sunday night and rounds 3-10 will begin at 2 p.m. on Monday. The draft concludes with rounds 11-20 at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Here's an MLB Draft tracker of the Oklahoma-based picks:

Editor's note: This story will be updated live as picks are made.

Javier Ramos, No. 536 to Colorado Rockies

Oklahoma redshirt sophomore pitcher Javier Ramos was selected No. 536 overall in the 18th round by the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday.

Ramos, a Vian, Oklahoma, native, held a 5.16 ERA with 24 strikeouts across 22 2/3 innings last season. He made 15 total appearances with one start.

Ramos transferred to OU after spending two seasons at Seminole State College. He's Oklahoma's 10th draft selection in 2022.

Chazz Martinez, No. 505 to Kansas City Royals

Oklahoma redshirt sophomore pitcher Chazz Martinez was selected with the No. 505 overall pick in the 17th round by the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday.

Martinez recorded a 5.32 ERA with 67 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings with the Sooners last season. He also made 22 appearances with eight starts.

The left-hander transferred to OU ahead of the 2022 season after starting his college career at Orange Coast Community College in California.

Martinez, the brother of former Oklahoma catcher Renae Martinez, is the Sooners' ninth selection in 2022.

Kale Davis, No. 488 to Toronto Blue Jays

Former Oklahoma State pitcher and now-Oklahoma transfer Kale Davis was selected No. 488 overall in the 16th round by the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.

The sophomore right-hander ranked third on the Cowboys' roster last season with 26 appearances and held a 4.25 ERA with 56 strikeouts. The Moore native announced his transfer to OU on July 6.

Davis is the ninth OSU player drafted in 2022.

Bryce Osmond, No. 448 to Los Angeles Angels

Oklahoma State sophomore pitcher Bryce Osmond was selected with the No. 448 overall pick in the 15th round by the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday.

Osmond recorded a 4.75 ERA with 77 strikeouts across 60 2/3 innings last season. The Jenks High School graduate made 12 appearances, each of which starts, in 2022.

The right-hander was drafted in the 35th round by the Washington Nationals out of high school but opted to go to OSU. He's the Cowboys' eighth pick in 2022 and reunites with fellow Oklahoma State pitchers and teammates Victor Mederos and Roman Phansalkar in Los Angeles, if they all sign.

Jackson Loftin, No. 403 to Houston Astros

Oral Roberts redshirt junior infielder Jackson Loftin was selected with the No. 403 overall pick in the 13th round by the Houston Astros on Tuesday.

Loftin batted .349 with 10 home runs and 54 RBIs for the Golden Eagles last season after transferring from Sam Houston State.

The Houston native returns to his hometown team with the pick and is the second ORU player drafted in 2022.

David Sandlin, No. 325 to Kansas City Royals

Oklahoma redshirt sophomore pitcher David Sandlin was selected No. 325 overall in the 11th round by the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday.

Sandlin, an Owasso High School graduate, held a 5.59 ERA with 102 strikeouts across 95 innings last season. In his final start of the season in the College World Series, Sandlin struck out 12 Texas A&M batters in seven innings to send the Sooners to the national championship series.

After being named to the Oklahoma All-State team in 2019, Sandlin started his collegiate career at Eastern Oklahoma State College before transferring to OU ahead of the 2022 season.

He's Oklahoma's eighth draft selection.

Isaac Coffey, No. 309 to Boston Red Sox

Oral Roberts redshirt junior pitcher Isaac Coffey was selected No. 309 overall in the 10th round by the Boston Red Sox on Monday.

Coffey held a 3.77 ERA with 78 strikeouts and only 16 walks across 88 1/3 innings last season. The 6-foot-1 right-handed pitcher also batted .387 in 24 at-bats.

Coffey, a Goleta, California, native, was a four-year starter for the Golden Eagles and was the 2021 Summit League Pitcher of the Year. He's ORU's first draft selection in 2022.

Trevin Michael, No. 297 to Detroit Tigers

Oklahoma redshirt senior pitcher Trevin Michael was selected No. 297 overall in the 10th round by the Detroit Tigers on Monday.

With the selection, Michael reunites with former OU teammate Peyton Graham, who was selected by Detroit in the second round.

Michael, a Piedmont High School graduate, pitched 71.2 innings in mostly relief work with a 2.89 ERA and 10 saves last season. He also struck out 95 batters opposed to only 20 walks.

The 6-foot-2 graduate transfer from Lamar was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team and was also an All-American Second and Third Team selection by D1Baseball and NCBWA, respectively.

Michael started his collegiate career Northern Oklahoma College Tonkawa, where he played one season. He's Oklahoma's seventh draft selection in 2022.

Tanner Tredaway, No. 290 to Pittsburgh Pirates

Oklahoma redshirt senior outfielder Tanner Tredaway was selected No. 290 overall in the 10th round by the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday.

Tredaway led the Sooners with a .370 batting average last season, along with nine home runs and 66 RBIs, and was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team.

Tredaway was a three-year starter at OU after transferring from Seminole State College in Seminole, Oklahoma. He's originally from Justin, Texas.

The 6-foot outfielder went 7-for-21 at the College World Series in 2022 after hitting two home runs in OU's super regional-clinching win over Virginia Tech. He's Oklahoma's sixth draft pick in 2022.

Caeden Trenkle, No. 274 to Oakland Athletics

Oklahoma State sophomore outfielder Caden Trenkle was selected No. 274 overall in the ninth round by the Oakland Athletics on Monday.

Trenkle batted .302 with six home runs and 41 RBIs in 53 starts last season.

The Hillsboro, Texas, native was named to the All-Regional Team after batting 9-for-20 with three RBIs and nine runs scored in Stillwater. He's Oklahoma State's seventh draft selection in 2022.

Griffin Doersching, No. 240 to San Diego Padres

Oklahoma State fifth-year senior first baseman Griffin Doersching was selected No. 240 overall in the eighth round by the San Diego Padres on Monday.

Doersching batted .296 with 15 home runs and 29 RBIs with the Cowboys last season after transferring from Northern Kentucky, where he spent four seasons.

With NKU last season, Doersching broke school records in home runs (20) and walks (50). He's OSU's sixth draftee in 2022.

Blake Robertson, No. 224 to Tampa Bay Rays

Oklahoma redshirt sophomore first baseman Blake Robertson was selected No. 224 overall in the seventh round by the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday.

Robertson batted .300 with five home runs and 52 RBIs last season and was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year.

An Edmond Sante Fe graduate, Robertson originally attended Oklahoma State after opting not to sign with the Minnesota Twins after being drafted in the 26th round out of high school. After not appearing in a game with the Cowboys, Robertson transferred to Cowley County Community College before transferring to OU.

The 6-foot-5 left-handed batter broke the Sooners' single-season walks record with 69 in 2022. He's Oklahoma's fifth draft pick this year.

Roman Phansalkar, No. 208 to Los Angeles Angels

Oklahoma State junior pitcher Roman Phansalkar was selected with the No. 208 overall pick in the seventh round by the Los Angeles Angels on Monday.

He joins former OSU teammate and pitcher Victor Mederos as Angels 2022 draft picks. Phansalkar held a 3.46 ERA with 45 strikeouts across 54 2/3 innings of relief work last season.

An Edmond native, Phansalkar graduated from Heritage Hall High School in 2017. He originally attended Arizona after high school but redshirted his first season before transferring to Oklahoma State. In 2019 with the Cowboys, Phansalkar missed the entire season after Tommy John surgery.

The 6-foot-1 right-handed arm was OSU's fifth draft pick.

Victor Mederos, No. 178 to Los Angeles Angels

Oklahoma State sophomore pitcher Victor Mederos was selected with the No. 178 overall pick in the sixth round by the Los Angeles Angels on Monday.

Mederos held a 5.59 ERA with 62 strikeouts across 66 innings for the Cowboys last season after transferring from Miami (Florida).

A highly-ranked recruit out of high school, Mederos was rated the No. 34 overall player in the 2020 cycle, per Perfect Game. He was Oklahoma State's fourth pitcher taken in the draft.

Jimmy Crooks, No. 127 to St. Louis Cardinals

Oklahoma redshirt sophomore catcher Jimmy Crooks was selected with the No. 127 overall pick in the fourth round by the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday.

Crooks was a two-year starter for the Sooners after transferring to Norman via McLennan Junior College. With OU last season, Crooks batted .305 with nine home runs and 51 RBIs. Behind the plate, he made just four errors and threw out 20 runners.

The 6-foot prospect went 5-for-21 during Oklahoma's College World Series run, including a three-run home run in the first inning of its opening game against Texas A&M.

Crooks was Oklahoma's fourth selection of the draft.

Trevor Martin, No. 104 to Tampa Bay Rays

Oklahoma State sophomore pitcher Trevor Martin was selected with the No. 104 overall pick in the third round by the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday.

Martin hails from Asher, Oklahoma, where he was all-stater as a senior in 2019. With the Cowboys last season, Martin was primarily used as a relief pitcher, and he threw 47 1/3 innings to a 4.75 ERA with 79 total strikeouts.

Martin made only his fifth start in his last appearance of the season in the Stillwater Regional, where he punched out 16 Missouri State batters in 6 2/3 innings. Martin was the third OSU pitcher selected in the draft.

Nolan McLean, No. 81 by Baltimore Orioles

Oklahoma State sophomore pitcher Nolan McLean was selected with the No. 81 overall pick in the third round by the Baltimore Orioles on Monday.

McLean, who also played infield for the Cowboys, pitched 25 1/3 innings in relief last season. He recorded 39 strikeouts with a 4.97 ERA in those appearances.

The 6-foot-3 prospect was a true utility man in college, as he originally enrolled at OSU to play football and baseball but opted to focus on the latter after his freshman season. He made starts at third base, second base, first base and right field at Oklahoma State.

McLean also led the Cowboys in home runs last season with 19. He was the OSU's second draft pick in 2022.

Peyton Graham, No. 51 to Detroit Tigers

Oklahoma redshirt sophomore shortstop Peyton Graham was selected with the No. 51 overall pick in the second round by the Detroit Tigers on Sunday night.

Graham, Oklahoma’s third player drafted, led the Sooners in home runs (20), RBIs (71) and stolen bases (34) last season. He also became the second player in NCAA history with four hits and two steals in a CWS game, joining legendary major leaguer Barry Bonds.

The 6-foot-4, 171-pound prospect hails from Waxahachie, Texas, where he was the No. 265-ranked shortstop recruit by Perfect Game in high school. It didn’t take for the overlooked future star to make a difference at the college level, however, as he was OU’s starting third baseman as a freshman in 2020.

The 2022 first-team All-American by Baseball America and D1Baseball finished 16-for-51 with two home runs and 11 RBIs at the plate in Oklahoma’s 12 postseason games before falling in the national championship.

Jake Bennett, No. 45 to Washington Nationals

Oklahoma redshirt sophomore pitcher Jake Bennett was selected with the No. 45 overall pick in the second round by the Washington Nationals on Sunday night. He was originally drafted by the Nationals in the 39th round out of Bixby High School in 2019.

Bennett pitched a team-high 117 innings to a 10-4 record with 133 strikeouts and a 3.69 ERA last season. He reunites with former OU and Bixby graduate Cade Cavalli, who's in the Nationals' minor-league system after being drafted in the first round in 2020.

The left-handed Bennett stands 6-foot-6. He threw 12 1/3 innings and gave up eight total runs in the Sooners' College World Series run before falling in the national championship.

The new Washington prospect was named a second-team All-American by D1 Baseball after being chosen to the All-Big 12 First Team for his efforts last season.

Bennett is OU's second pitcher selected in this year's draft, following Cade Horton, who was picked by the Chicago Cubs.

Justin Campbell, No. 37 to Cleveland Guardians

University of Oklahoma State sophomore pitcher Justin Campbell was selected No. 37 overall in the Competitive Balance Round A (first round) by the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday night.

As the Cowboys' ace last season, Campbell pitched 101 1/3 innings with a 3.82 ERA and a team-leading 141 strikeouts. He was also named to the All-Big 12 First Team.

The 6-foot-7 prospect hails from Simi Valley, California, where he was ranked the No. 190 recruit in the 2019 class, per Perfect Game. He was originally drafted in the 19th round by the Houston Astros out of high school.

Campbell pitched in both of OSU's regional losses to Arkansas in the 2022 postseason. He was a golden spikes semifinalist and ranks seventh all-time in strikeouts at Oklahoma State.

Cade Horton, No. 7 to Chicago Cubs

Oklahoma redshirt freshman pitcher Cade Horton was selected with the seventh overall pick by the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

Horton, a Norman High School graduate, finished the 2022 season with a 4.86 ERA with 64 strikeouts. However, Horton’s statistics weren’t indicative of his importance to the team, as he pitched at least five innings with eight strikeouts in each of his last five starts of the season, before being named a D1Baseball First-Team Freshman All-American.

Horton made his first pitching appearance of the season against Oklahoma State on March 29 after rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, which forced him to miss his entire freshman season. Before his relief appearance against the Cowboys, the MLB prospect was OU’s starting third baseman.

The 6-foot-1, 211-pound draftee graduated from Norman High School, where he was named Gatorade’s Oklahoma Baseball Player of the Year for 2019-2020. Horton, also a high school quarterback, was originally signed to play football and baseball at OU, but ultimately pursued baseball.

Jackson Holliday, No. 1 to Baltimore Orioles

Stillwater High School’s Jackson Holliday was selected first overall by the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

Holliday, an Oklahoma State commit, is the son of former seven-time MLB All-Star Matt Holliday, who attended OSU.

Holliday batted .685 with 17 home runs with 79 RBIs in just 41 games as a senior. His 89 hits broke former Carl Albert standout J.T. Realmuto’s national single-season record.