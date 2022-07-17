2022 MLB Draft tracker: Sooners pitcher Cade Horton selected 7th overall by Chicago Cubs

The State of Oklahoma has several projected 2022 MLB Draft picks out of the state's colleges and high schools.

The first- and second-round selections take place on Sunday night and rounds 3-10 will begin at 2 p.m. on Monday. The draft concludes with rounds 11-20 at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Here's an MLB Draft tracker of the Oklahoma-based picks:

Editor's note: This story will be updated live as picks are made.

Cade Horton, No. 7 to Chicago Cubs

University of Oklahoma redshirt freshman pitcher Cade Horton was selected with the seventh overall pick by the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

Horton, a Norman High School graduate, finished the 2022 season with a 4.86 ERA with 64 strikeouts. However, Horton’s statistics weren’t indicative of his importance to the team, as he pitched at least five innings with eight strikeouts in each of his last five starts of the season, before being named a D1Baseball First-Team Freshman All-American.

Horton made his first pitching appearance of the season against Oklahoma State on March 29 after rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, which forced him to miss his entire freshman season. Before his relief appearance against the Cowboys, the MLB prospect was OU’s starting third baseman.

The 6-foot-1, 211-pound draftee graduated from Norman High School, where he was named Gatorade’s Oklahoma Baseball Player of the Year for 2019-2020. Horton, also a high school quarterback, was originally signed to play football and baseball at OU, but ultimately pursued baseball.

Jackson Holliday, No. 1 to Baltimore Orioles

Stillwater High School’s Jackson Holliday was selected first overall by the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

Holliday, an Oklahoma State commit, is the son of former seven-time MLB All-Star Matt Holliday, who attended OSU.

Holliday batted .685 with 17 home runs with 79 RBIs in just 41 games as a senior. His 89 hits broke former Carl Albert standout J.T. Realmuto’s national single-season record.