2022 MLB Draft tracker: Cowboys' Nolan McLean selected at No. 81 by Baltimore Orioles

The State of Oklahoma has several projected 2022 MLB Draft picks out of the state's colleges and high schools.
The first- and second-round selections take place on Sunday night and rounds 3-10 will begin at 2 p.m. on Monday. The draft concludes with rounds 11-20 at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Here's an MLB Draft tracker of the Oklahoma-based picks:
Editor's note: This story will be updated live as picks are made. Nolan McLean, No. 81 by Baltimore Orioles
University of Oklahoma State sophomore pitcher Nolan McLean was selected with the No. 81 overall pick in the third round by the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.
McLean, who also played infield for the Cowboys, pitched 25.1 innings in relief last season. He recorded 39 strikeouts with a 4.97 ERA in those appearances.
Watch Now: Board member calls for superintendent's resignation after contentious TPS meeting with walkout
OSU wrestler AJ Ferrari accused of sexual assault, no longer on the team
TPS board reverses course, approves routine items
Assistant Oklahoma solicitor general arrested after Broken Arrow police chase, crashes
State laws on abortion, transgender issues have companies balking on coming to Oklahoma, development official says
Update: Woman dies after shooting at Center of the Universe, Tulsa police say
4-year-old's body recovered after drowning in Arkansas River
Editorial: Three TPS board members choose personal grudges, politics over students
Ginnie Graham: Don't let the public school bullies win
Actress Sophia Bush turns wedding spotlight on Tulsa's Greenwood community
With Tulsa's COVID risk upgraded and cases rising, local ER leaders push precautions, vaccination
Michael Overall: How a 'neglected' area south of downtown Tulsa is finally getting a second chance
Board stalemate on routine business leaves TPS in limbo
‘It’s an incredibly important game’: Venables responds to Gundy’s comments on Bedlam future
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73
The 6-foot-3 prospect was a true utility man in college, as he originally enrolled at OSU to play football and baseball but opted to focus on the latter after his freshman season. He also has made starts at third base, second base, first base and right field at Oklahoma State.
Peyton Graham, No. 51 to Detroit Tigers
University of Oklahoma redshirt sophomore shortstop Peyton Graham was selected with the No. 51 overall pick in the second round by the Detroit Tigers on Sunday night.
Graham, Oklahoma’s third player drafted, led the Sooners in home runs (20), RBIs (71) and stolen bases (34) last season. He also became the second player in NCAA history with four hits and two steals in a CWS game, joining legendary major leaguer Barry Bonds.
The 6-foot-4, 171-pound prospect hails from Waxahachie, Texas, where he was the No. 265-ranked shortstop recruit by Perfect Game in high school. It didn’t take for the overlooked future star to make a difference at the college level, however, as he was OU’s starting third baseman as a freshman in 2020.
The 2022 first-team All-American by Baseball America and D1Baseball finished 16-for-51 with two home runs and 11 RBIs at the plate in Oklahoma’s 12 postseason games before falling in the national championship.
Jake Bennett, No. 45 to Washington Nationals
Oklahoma redshirt sophomore pitcher Jake Bennett was selected with the No. 45 overall pick in the second round by the Washington Nationals on Sunday night. He was originally drafted by the Nationals in the 39th round out of Bixby High School in 2019.
Bennett pitched a team-high 117 innings to a 10-4 record with 133 strikeouts and a 3.69 ERA last season. He reunites with former OU and Bixby graduate Cade Cavalli, who's in the Nationals' minor-league system after being drafted in the first round in 2020.
The left-handed Bennett stands 6-foot-6. He threw 12 1/3 innings and gave up eight total runs in the Sooners' College World Series run before falling in the national championship.
The new Washington prospect was named a second-team All-American by D1 Baseball after being chosen to the All-Big 12 First Team for his efforts last season.
Bennett is OU's second pitcher selected in this year's draft, following Cade Horton, who was picked by the Chicago Cubs.
Justin Campbell, No. 37 to Cleveland Guardians
University of Oklahoma State sophomore pitcher Justin Campbell was selected No. 37 overall in the Competitive Balance Round A by the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday night.
As the Cowboys' ace last season, Campbell pitched 101 1/3 innings with a 3.82 ERA and a team-leading 141 strikeouts. He was also named to the All-Big 12 First Team.
The 6-foot-7 prospect hails from Simi Valley, California, where he was ranked the No. 190 recruit in the 2019 class, per Perfect Game.
Campbell pitched in both of OSU's regional losses to Arkansas in the 2022 postseason.
Cade Horton, No. 7 to Chicago Cubs
Oklahoma redshirt freshman pitcher Cade Horton was selected with the seventh overall pick by the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.
Horton, a Norman High School graduate, finished the 2022 season with a 4.86 ERA with 64 strikeouts. However, Horton’s statistics weren’t indicative of his importance to the team, as he pitched at least five innings with eight strikeouts in each of his last five starts of the season, before being named a
D1Baseball First-Team Freshman All-American.
Horton made his first pitching appearance of the season against Oklahoma State on March 29 after rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, which forced him to miss his entire freshman season. Before his relief appearance against the Cowboys, the MLB prospect was OU’s starting third baseman.
The 6-foot-1, 211-pound draftee graduated from Norman High School, where he was named Gatorade’s Oklahoma Baseball Player of the Year for 2019-2020. Horton, also a high school quarterback, was originally signed to play football and baseball at OU, but ultimately pursued baseball.
Jackson Holliday, No. 1 to Baltimore Orioles
Stillwater High School’s Jackson Holliday was selected
first overall by the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.
Holliday, an Oklahoma State commit, is the son of former seven-time MLB All-Star Matt Holliday, who attended OSU.
Holliday batted .685 with 17 home runs with 79 RBIs in just 41 games as a senior. His 89 hits broke former Carl Albert standout J.T. Realmuto’s national single-season record.
Photos: Game 2 of College World Series - OU vs. Mississippi
Oklahoma stand for the National Anthem during Game 2 of the 2022 NCAA Men's College World Series Championship Series between Oklahoma and Ole Miss at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Neb. on Sunday, June 26, 2022.
Ian Maule Tulsa World
Oklahoma pitcher Braden Carmichael (27) and utility Jaret Godman (23) laugh before Game 2 of the 2022 NCAA Men's College World Series Championship Series between Oklahoma and Ole Miss at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Neb. on Sunday, June 26, 2022.
Ian Maule Tulsa World
Ole Miss fans attempt to get high fives from players after their 4-2 series clinching win over Oklahoma in Game 2 of the 2022 NCAA Men's College World Series Championship Series at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Neb. on Sunday, June 26, 2022.
Ian Maule Tulsa World
Ole Miss fans attempt to get high fives from players after their 4-2 series clinching win over Oklahoma in Game 2 of the 2022 NCAA Men's College World Series Championship Series at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Neb. on Sunday, June 26, 2022.
Ian Maule Tulsa World
Oklahoma outfielder John Spikerman (8) sits on the dugout fence while Ole Miss players celebrate their 4-2 series clinching win during Game 2 of the 2022 NCAA Men's College World Series Championship Series between Oklahoma and Ole Miss at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Neb. on Sunday, June 26, 2022.
Ian Maule Tulsa World
Oklahoma outfielder Kendall Pettis (7) dives back to first base during Game 2 of the 2022 NCAA Men's College World Series Championship Series between Oklahoma and Ole Miss at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Neb. on Sunday, June 26, 2022.
Ian Maule Tulsa World
Oklahoma infielder Tanner Treadaway (10) catches a fly ball during Game 2 of the 2022 NCAA Men's College World Series Championship Series between Oklahoma and Ole Miss at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Neb. on Sunday, June 26, 2022.
Ian Maule Tulsa World
Oklahoma pitcher Cade Horton (9) pitches during Game 2 of the 2022 NCAA Men's College World Series Championship Series between Oklahoma and Ole Miss at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Neb. on Sunday, June 26, 2022.
Ian Maule Tulsa World
Oklahoma pitcher Cade Horton (9) pitches during Game 2 of the 2022 NCAA Men's College World Series Championship Series between Oklahoma and Ole Miss at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Neb. on Sunday, June 26, 2022.
Ian Maule Tulsa World
Oklahoma catcher Jimmy Crooks (3) talks to pitcher Cade Horton (9) during Game 2 of the 2022 NCAA Men's College World Series Championship Series between Oklahoma and Ole Miss at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Neb. on Sunday, June 26, 2022.
Ian Maule Tulsa World
Oklahoma pitcher Cade Horton (9) pitches during Game 2 of the 2022 NCAA Men's College World Series Championship Series between Oklahoma and Ole Miss at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Neb. on Sunday, June 26, 2022.
Ian Maule Tulsa World
Ole Miss infielder Peyton Chatagnier (1) fields a ground ball in the outfield during Game 2 of the 2022 NCAA Men's College World Series Championship Series between Oklahoma and Ole Miss at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Neb. on Sunday, June 26, 2022.
Ian Maule Tulsa World
Ole Miss utility TJ McCants (16) catches a fly ball during Game 2 of the 2022 NCAA Men's College World Series Championship Series between Oklahoma and Ole Miss at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Neb. on Sunday, June 26, 2022.
Ian Maule Tulsa World
Oklahoma infielder Tanner Treadaway (10) prepares to catch a fly ball during Game 2 of the 2022 NCAA Men's College World Series Championship Series between Oklahoma and Ole Miss at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Neb. on Sunday, June 26, 2022.
Ian Maule Tulsa World
Oklahoma infielder Tanner Treadaway (10) catches a fly ball during Game 2 of the 2022 NCAA Men's College World Series Championship Series between Oklahoma and Ole Miss at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Neb. on Sunday, June 26, 2022.
Ian Maule Tulsa World
Oklahoma infielder Jackson Nicklaus (15) dives back to first base during Game 2 of the 2022 NCAA Men's College World Series Championship Series between Oklahoma and Ole Miss at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Neb. on Sunday, June 26, 2022.
Ian Maule Tulsa World
Oklahoma outfielder John Spikerman (8) reacts after a video review was overturned a call and ruled him out for obstruction during Game 2 of the 2022 NCAA Men's College World Series Championship Series between Oklahoma and Ole Miss at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Neb. on Sunday, June 26, 2022.
Ian Maule Tulsa World
Oklahoma outfielder John Spikerman (8) walks past Ole Miss players after a video review overturned a call and ruled him out for obstruction during Game 2 of the NCAA Men’s College World Series Championship Series on Sunday.
Ian Maule photos Tulsa World
Oklahoma manager Skip Johnson yells at an umpire after a video review overturned a call and ruled Oklahoma outfielder John Spikerman, not pictured, out for obstruction during Game 2 of the NCAA Men’s College World Series Championship Series on Sunday.
Ian Maule Tulsa World
Ole Miss fans celebrate after a home run during Game 2 of the 2022 NCAA Men's College World Series Championship Series between Oklahoma and Ole Miss at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Neb. on Sunday, June 26, 2022.
Ian Maule Tulsa World
Oklahoma pitcher Cade Horton (9) watch as fans attempt to catch a fly ball during Game 2 of the 2022 NCAA Men's College World Series Championship Series between Oklahoma and Ole Miss at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Neb. on Sunday, June 26, 2022.
Ian Maule Tulsa World
Ole Miss utility TJ McCants (16) avoids colliding with outfielder Calvin Harris (20) while making a catch during Game 2 of the 2022 NCAA Men's College World Series Championship Series between Oklahoma and Ole Miss at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Neb. on Sunday, June 26, 2022.
Ian Maule Tulsa World
Ole Miss infielder Jacob Gonzalez (7) dives to attempt to tag out Oklahoma catcher Jimmy Crooks (3) during Game 2 of the 2022 NCAA Men's College World Series Championship Series between Oklahoma and Ole Miss at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Neb. on Sunday, June 26, 2022.
Ian Maule Tulsa World
Ole Miss infielder Jacob Gonzalez (7) dives to attempt to tag out Oklahoma catcher Jimmy Crooks (3) during Game 2 of the 2022 NCAA Men's College World Series Championship Series between Oklahoma and Ole Miss at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Neb. on Sunday, June 26, 2022.
Ian Maule Tulsa World
Oklahoma catcher Jimmy Crooks (3) celebrates while scoring a run during Game 2 of the 2022 NCAA Men's College World Series Championship Series between Oklahoma and Ole Miss at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Neb. on Sunday, June 26, 2022.
Ian Maule Tulsa World
Oklahoma pitcher Cade Horton (9) pitches during Game 2 of the 2022 NCAA Men's College World Series Championship Series between Oklahoma and Ole Miss at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Neb. on Sunday, June 26, 2022.
Ian Maule Tulsa World
Ole Miss utility TJ McCants (16) catches a fly ball during Game 2 of the 2022 NCAA Men's College World Series Championship Series between Oklahoma and Ole Miss at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Neb. on Sunday, June 26, 2022.
Ian Maule Tulsa World
Oklahoma pitcher Cade Horton (9) pitches during Game 2 of the NCAA Men’s College World Series Championship Series on Sunday.
Ian Maule Tulsa World
Oklahoma pitcher Cade Horton (9) walks to the dugout during Game 2 of the 2022 NCAA Men's College World Series Championship Series between Oklahoma and Ole Miss at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Neb. on Sunday, June 26, 2022.
Ian Maule Tulsa World
Oklahoma pitcher Trevin Michael (99) throws to first base during Game 2 of the 2022 NCAA Men's College World Series Championship Series between Oklahoma and Ole Miss at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Neb. on Sunday, June 26, 2022.
Ian Maule Tulsa World
Oklahoma pitcher Trevin Michael (99) pitches during Game 2 of the 2022 NCAA Men's College World Series Championship Series between Oklahoma and Ole Miss at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Neb. on Sunday, June 26, 2022.
Ian Maule Tulsa World
Oklahoma pitcher Trevin Michael (99) reacts after the tying run scores for Ole Miss during Game 2 of the 2022 NCAA Men's College World Series Championship Series between Oklahoma and Ole Miss at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Neb. on Sunday, June 26, 2022.
Ian Maule Tulsa World
Oklahoma pitcher Trevin Michael (99) reacts after the tying run scores for Ole Miss during Game 2 of the 2022 NCAA Men's College World Series Championship Series between Oklahoma and Ole Miss at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Neb. on Sunday, June 26, 2022.
Ian Maule Tulsa World
Oklahoma infielder Peyton Graham (20) catches a fly ball during Game 2 of the 2022 NCAA Men's College World Series Championship Series between Oklahoma and Ole Miss at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Neb. on Sunday, June 26, 2022.
Ian Maule Tulsa World
Oklahoma pitcher Trevin Michael (99) walks back towards the dugout after the 8th inning, in which Ole Miss scored 3 runs to take a two run lead, during Game 2 of the 2022 NCAA Men's College World Series Championship Series between Oklahoma and Ole Miss at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Neb. on Sunday, June 26, 2022.
Ian Maule Tulsa World
Ole Miss players celebrate after their series clinching 4-2 win over Oklahoma in Game 2 of the 2022 NCAA Men's College World Series Championship Series at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Neb. on Sunday, June 26, 2022.
Ian Maule Tulsa World
Ole Miss players celebrate after their series clinching 4-2 win over Oklahoma in Game 2 of the 2022 NCAA Men's College World Series Championship Series at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Neb. on Sunday, June 26, 2022.
Ian Maule Tulsa World
Oklahoma infielder Tanner Treadaway (10) sits in the dugout after their series clinching 4-2 loss to Ole Miss in Game 2 of the 2022 NCAA Men's College World Series Championship Series at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Neb. on Sunday, June 26, 2022.
Ian Maule Tulsa World
Oklahoma infielder Jackson Nicklaus (15) puts his head in his hand after their series clinching 4-2 loss to Ole Miss in Game 2 of the 2022 NCAA Men's College World Series Championship Series at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Neb. on Sunday, June 26, 2022.
Ian Maule Tulsa World
Oklahoma infielder Peyton Graham (20) hangs his head while walking towards his team's locker room after their series clinching 4-2 loss to Ole Miss in Game 2 of the 2022 NCAA Men's College World Series Championship Series at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Neb. on Sunday, June 26, 2022.
Ian Maule Tulsa World
Ole Miss players celebrate winning the 2022 NCAA Men's College World Series Championship Series against Oklahoma at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Neb. on Sunday, June 26, 2022.
Ian Maule Tulsa World
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!